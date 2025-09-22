Hwy 17 now Open at Whiskey Bay Road (Jones Landing, Goulais River)

The vehicles have been removed and the highway is open (2:35 a.m.).

At 1:12 a.m. ON511 notified that Hwy 17 at Whiskey Bay Road (Jones Landing, Goulais River) was closed due to a collision that had closed the lane and east eastbound shoulder.

At 1:59, that notification was changed, and the highway is now closed at that location.

There is no barricade, only a notification on the highway sign that the highway is closed at Whiskey Bay Road.