Sep 22, 2025 at 02:36
The vehicles have been removed and the highway is open (2:35 a.m.).
Sep 22, 2025 at 02:15 “Hwy 17 Closed at Whiskey Bay Road (Jones Landing, Goulais River)”
At 1:12 a.m. ON511 notified that Hwy 17 at Whiskey Bay Road (Jones Landing, Goulais River) was closed due to a collision that had closed the lane and east eastbound shoulder.
At 1:59, that notification was changed, and the highway is now closed at that location.
There is no barricade, only a notification on the highway sign that the highway is closed at Whiskey Bay Road.
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)
- Monday Morning News – September 22 - September 22, 2025
- Hwy 17 now Open at Whiskey Bay Road (Jones Landing, Goulais River) - September 22, 2025
- Saturday Morning News – September 20 - September 20, 2025