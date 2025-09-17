Nipigon OPP – Individual Charged with Criminal harassment

The Nipigon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) arrested and charged an individual after a concerning incident involving two local youths earlier this month.
On September 12, 2025, officers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle following two youths in the town of Red Rock. The youths were located safely and transported home by OPP members. The suspect was identified, arrested, and found to be in breach of a probation order.
David O’CONNOR, 34, from Red Rock, has been charged with:
- Criminal harassment – repeatedly follow – two counts
- Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
- Failure to comply with probation order
- Failure to comply with release order (other than to attend court)
- Possession of a Schedule I Substance
The accused was held for bail and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Thunder Bay at a later date.
