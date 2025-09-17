East Algoma OPP – Individual Charged with Indecent Act – Public Place

On September 15, 2025, at approximately 3:30 p.m., the East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were called to an indecent act-related occurrence at a plaza on Hillside Drive.

The complainant reported that a male was inside a small grey Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV) parked in the plaza facing the school, pleasuring and exposing himself. The witness also photographed the elderly male and vehicle prior to calling police. The male departed before police arrival but was later arrested at his Chalmers Crescent residence.

Rolland FOISY, 77-years-old, of Elliot Lake was arrested and charged with – Indecent Act – Public Place.

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on November 13, 2025.