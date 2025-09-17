East Algoma OPP – Individual Charged with impaired after Traffic Stop

On September 14, 2025, at approximately 10:30 p.m. the East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) conducted a traffic stop to check the sobriety of the driver. Police observed signs of alcohol impairment and failed the approved screening device. The person was subsequently arrested and vehicle was towed and impounded.

Donald (Don) JOHNSON, 61-years-old, from Elliot Lake was charged with:

Operation while impaired by alcohol

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on October 9, 2025.

The OPP remind motorists that no amount of alcohol or drug is acceptable to consume and drive. Report impaired drivers. Should you observe a suspected impaired driver, please dial 911 or contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122.