East Algoma OPP – Side-by-Side Driver Charged with Many Offences including Impaired

East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) lays multiple charges including impaired operation.

On Friday, September 12, 2025, at approximately 10:30 p.m., members of the East Algoma OPP were conducting patrol duties in the community of Mississauga First Nation when they observed a southbound side-by-side traveling at a high rate of speed on Village Road.

Officers attempted a traffic stop; however, the vehicle failed to stop at a stop sign and continued at a high rate of speed before eventually pulling into a driveway in the 100 block of Village Road.

While speaking with the driver, officers determined that alcohol had been consumed. As a result, the individual was arrested and transported to Blind River detachment for further testing.

Wile MATHESON, 34-years-old from Mississauga First Nation, was charged with:

Operation while impaired – alcohol

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

Dangerous operation

Disobey stop sign – fail to stop

Driver fail to surrender licence

Fail to surrender permit for motor vehicle

Novice driver – B.A.C. above zero

Fail to wear proper helmet

Fail to surrender insurance card

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on October 6, 2025.

The driver was issued a 90-day Administrative Drivers Licence Suspension, and the involved vehicle was impounded for seven days.

The OPP continues to encourage the public to report motorists suspected of driving impaired by calling 9-1-1 or contacting the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.