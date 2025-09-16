East Algoma OPP – Side-by-Side Driver Charged with Many Offences including Impaired

East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) lays multiple charges including impaired operation.
On Friday, September 12, 2025, at approximately 10:30 p.m., members of the East Algoma OPP were conducting patrol duties in the community of Mississauga First Nation when they observed a southbound side-by-side traveling at a high rate of speed on Village Road.
Officers attempted a traffic stop; however, the vehicle failed to stop at a stop sign and continued at a high rate of speed before eventually pulling into a driveway in the 100 block of Village Road.
While speaking with the driver, officers determined that alcohol had been consumed. As a result, the individual was arrested and transported to Blind River detachment for further testing.
Wile MATHESON, 34-years-old from Mississauga First Nation, was charged with:
- Operation while impaired – alcohol
- Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)
- Dangerous operation
- Disobey stop sign – fail to stop
- Driver fail to surrender licence
- Fail to surrender permit for motor vehicle
- Novice driver – B.A.C. above zero
- Fail to wear proper helmet
- Fail to surrender insurance card
The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on October 6, 2025.
The driver was issued a 90-day Administrative Drivers Licence Suspension, and the involved vehicle was impounded for seven days.
The OPP continues to encourage the public to report motorists suspected of driving impaired by calling 9-1-1 or contacting the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.
- East Algoma OPP – Individual Charged with Indecent Act – Public Place - September 17, 2025
- East Algoma OPP – Individual Charged with impaired after Traffic Stop - September 17, 2025
- Nipigon OPP – Individual Charged with Criminal harassment - September 17, 2025