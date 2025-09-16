Breaking News

East Algoma OPP – Side-by-Side Driver Charged with Many Offences including Impaired

East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) lays multiple charges including impaired operation.

On Friday, September 12, 2025, at approximately 10:30 p.m., members of the East Algoma OPP were conducting patrol duties in the community of Mississauga First Nation when they observed a southbound side-by-side traveling at a high rate of speed on Village Road.

Officers attempted a traffic stop; however, the vehicle failed to stop at a stop sign and continued at a high rate of speed before eventually pulling into a driveway in the 100 block of Village Road.

While speaking with the driver, officers determined that alcohol had been consumed. As a result, the individual was arrested and transported to Blind River detachment for further testing.

Wile MATHESON, 34-years-old from Mississauga First Nation, was charged with:

  • Operation while impaired – alcohol
  • Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)
  • Dangerous operation
  • Disobey stop sign – fail to stop
  • Driver fail to surrender licence
  • Fail to surrender permit for motor vehicle
  • Novice driver – B.A.C. above zero
  • Fail to wear proper helmet
  • Fail to surrender insurance card

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on October 6, 2025.

The driver was issued a 90-day Administrative Drivers Licence Suspension, and the involved vehicle was impounded for seven days.

The OPP continues to encourage the public to report motorists suspected of driving impaired by calling 9-1-1 or contacting the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

