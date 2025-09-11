Canteen Attendant PT & Skate Patrol PT Required

The Corporation of The

Municipality of Wawa

COMPETITION 2025-09

Canteen Attendant (Part-Time Contract)

Skate Patrol (Part-Time Contract)

The Municipality of Wawa is seeking interested applicants for multiple part-time positions from October 2025 through March 2025 in the arena at Michipicoten Memorial Community Centre.

The canteen attendant will be responsible for preparing food, handling customers, processing sales and cleaning the work area.

The skate patroller supervises public skating programs.

Knowledge, skills and experience required:

Canteen Attendant

Safe Food Handling Certificate

Strong verbal communication skills

Experience with cooking and cleaning

Experience processing and balancing sales

Comfortable with computers

Willing to be trained

Skate Patroller

Proficient skater

Strong verbal communication skills

Experience supervising youth an asset

A detailed job description may be obtained by contacting the Human Resources Department at

[email protected].

Hourly Rate: $17.60 to $18.60 per hour depending on experience

Qualified applicants are invited to apply in confidence by 4:00 p.m. Friday, September 26, 2025 to:

Human Resources – Competition 2025-09

email: [email protected]

Municipality of Wawa

40 Broadway Avenue, Box 500

Wawa, Ontario P0S 1K0

We thank all applicants for their interest, however only those under consideration will be contacted. This document is available on other formats upon request.

Personal information submitted is collected under the authority of the Municipal Freedom of Information

and Protection of Privacy Act and will be used for the purpose of the candidate’s selection.