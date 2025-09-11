Canteen Attendant PT & Skate Patrol PT Required

The Corporation of The
Municipality of Wawa
COMPETITION 2025-09
Canteen Attendant (Part-Time Contract)
Skate Patrol (Part-Time Contract)
The Municipality of Wawa is seeking interested applicants for multiple part-time positions from October 2025 through March 2025 in the arena at Michipicoten Memorial Community Centre.
The canteen attendant will be responsible for preparing food, handling customers, processing sales and cleaning the work area.
The skate patroller supervises public skating programs.
Knowledge, skills and experience required:
Canteen Attendant
- Safe Food Handling Certificate
- Strong verbal communication skills
- Experience with cooking and cleaning
- Experience processing and balancing sales
- Comfortable with computers
- Willing to be trained
Skate Patroller
- Proficient skater
- Strong verbal communication skills
- Experience supervising youth an asset
A detailed job description may be obtained by contacting the Human Resources Department at
[email protected].
Hourly Rate: $17.60 to $18.60 per hour depending on experience
Qualified applicants are invited to apply in confidence by 4:00 p.m. Friday, September 26, 2025 to:
Human Resources – Competition 2025-09
email: [email protected]
Municipality of Wawa
40 Broadway Avenue, Box 500
Wawa, Ontario P0S 1K0
We thank all applicants for their interest, however only those under consideration will be contacted. This document is available on other formats upon request.
Personal information submitted is collected under the authority of the Municipal Freedom of Information
and Protection of Privacy Act and will be used for the purpose of the candidate’s selection.
