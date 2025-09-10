Robinson Huron Treaty of 1850 Annual Gathering Commemorating 175 Years of Treaty

Robinson Huron Treaty Territory – Robinson Huron Treaty (RHT) territory Anishinaabek commemorated 175 years of the signing of the Robinson Huron Treaty of 1850 today – September 9 th , 2025. The commemoration was part of the annual Robinson Huron Treaty Gathering held September 7-9, 2025, in Baawaating (Sault Ste Marie, ON) at the Roberta Bondar Park – along the banks of the St. Mary’s River.

This year’s RHT Gathering, themed “Anishinaabe Relationship and Responsibility to Creation,” is a collaboration between the Robinson Huron Treaty Litigation Fund (RHTLF), the Robinson Huron Waawiindamaagewin (RHW) and this year’s host RHT First Nation communities: Batchewana First Nation and Garden River First Nation.

The Honourable Rebecca Alty, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations and Minister of Northern Development and Greg Rickford, Minister of Indigenous Affairs and First Nations Economic Reconciliation and Minister Responsible for Ring of Fire Economic and Community Partnerships, joined the Gathering to mark the 175th commemoration of the Robinson Huron Treaty and to renew the historical and continuing relationship.

The RHT Gatherings provide opportunity for RHT Anishinaabek to bring the leadership and their members together within the traditional territory, gather strength and guidance from the Ancestors, and improve awareness of the Treaty across First Nation and settler communities.

As stated in the Supreme Court of Canada decision last July 2024, this sacred treaty affirmed the nation-to-nation relationship between the Lake Huron Anishinaabe and the Crown:

[4] The Robinson Treaties built on a close relationship between the British and the Anishinaabe of the upper Great Lakes that existed long before 1850. That relationship was guided by the Covenant Chain alliance, dating back to the 17th century, which symbolized the close connection between the British Crown and Indigenous peoples, including the Anishinaabe. The British and the Anishinaabe maintained this connection in part through annual gift-giving around sacred “council fires” as expressions of mutual generosity and goodwill.

The Supreme Court also affirmed that the Annuity was a collective entitlement rather than an individual one.

The Treaty outlines critical roles and responsibilities for both treaty partners especially in relation to the lands and resources within the Lake Huron Anishinaabek territory. To reciprocate for the Anishinaabe promise to share the land and resources with the British, the Treaty promised an annual annuity (initially set at £600 for the collective RHT Anishinaabek, then raised to $4 per person) as an ongoing payment to the Chiefs and their Tribes.

These inherent rights and responsibilities, bestowed to the Anishinaabek by the Creator and protected by the Treaty, ensure continued Anishinaabek existence and relationships with the Crown, the lands, waters and living beings.

In June 2023, the RHT Anishinaabek reached a historic milestone with the settlement of the RHT Annuities Litigation for past compensation. The settlement resulted in both Canada and Ontario agreeing to provide past compensation totalling $10 billion – $5 billion from each government.

With this achievement, the parties are now working together to enhance the annual collective annuity entitlement, which will include an increase in the current $4 annuity payments. The process ahead is referred to as the ‘go forward’ initiative.

The September 9th day of the Gathering in Baawaating officially recognizes the 175th anniversary of the Treaty’s signing. Both First Nation and Crown dignitaries were on site for commemoration ceremonies, remarks, and feasting.

This year’s Gathering provides an opportunity for the Lake Huron Anishinaabek and the Crown (Canada & Ontario) to act upon the words of the Supreme Court of Canada: the RHT Anishinaabek reaffirm our commitment to return to the Council Fire and rekindle our relationship with the Crown.

“We celebrate our hard work and achievements as the Anishinaabek of the RHT territory. With this, we also remember and honour and respect to our ancestors who started this path for us 175 years ago. Our people have walked this path – together – and will continue to do so. Along the way, we will continue to clear and strengthen this path for our future Anishinaabek so they can walk on solid ground – and further clear and strengthen it for generations to come. Our goal is to create the path alongside both Ontario and Canada – as partners of the Robinson Huron Treaty of 1850. With this, we also remember and give honour and respect to our ancestors who started this path for us 175 years ago.” – Mike Restoule, Chair of the Robinson Huron Treaty Litigation Fund (RHTLF)

“I am honoured to take part in today’s ceremony to commemorate the Robinson Huron Treaty’s 175th anniversary. This is an opportunity for all Canadians to learn about our ongoing Treaty relationship – how it has shaped our shared history and continues to guide us as we work together to build a more prosperous future and a stronger Canada.” – The Honourable Rebecca Alty, Minister of Crown–Indigenous Relations

“The 175th anniversary of the Robinson Huron Treaty is a time to reflect on the strength and resilience of the Anishinaabek and the enduring commitments made in 1850. Ontario remains committed to walking this path together — in partnership with the Robinson Huron Treaty First Nations and Canada — as we continue building a future grounded in respect, recognition, and reconciliation.” — Greg Rickford, Minister of Indigenous Affairs and First Nations Economic Reconciliation and Minister Responsible for Ring of Fire Economic and Community Partnerships.