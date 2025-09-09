Breaking News

Tuesday Morning News – September 9th

Weather: Rainfall Warning

  • Today – Showers at times heavy. Risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. Local amount 20 to 30 mm. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40. Temperature steady near 14.
  • Tonight – Showers and periods of drizzle. Fog patches developing late this evening. Local amount 5 mm. Wind southwest 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Temperature steady near 13.
  • Wednesday – Cloudy with 40% chance of showers or drizzle. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. Temperature steady near 15.
  • Wednesday Night – Clear. Low 6.

News Tidbits:

  • Hoping that yesterday’s fire at the Georgia Pacific mill in Englehart didn’t cause too much damage. The large fire involved a large pile of waste Oriented Strand Board (hog fuel).
  • Bryton Bongard (Wahnapitae) plead guilty to illegally possessing 16 hybrid wolf-dogs. He was fined $5,500 but is ecstatic that the animals will be relocated together to an accredited facility instead of being euthanized.
