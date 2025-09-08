FONOM Encouraged by Movement Toward Bail Reform

The Federation of Northern Ontario Municipalities (FONOM) is encouraged by recent comments from Prime Minister Mark Carneyand Premier Doug Ford signaling that reforms to Canada’s bail system may be on the horizon.

“Our members and police services have long raised concerns about the revolving-door justice system that allows repeat offenders back into our communities,” said FONOM President Danny Whalen. “While we are encouraged by the attention now being given to this issue, what matters most is that meaningful changes follow.”

For more than four years, FONOM has been calling on both federal and provincial governments to strengthen bail provisions to better protect the public. The organization has issued multiple media releases, sent letters to both the Prime Minister and the Premier, and worked alongside law enforcement leaders to highlight the urgency of this issue for Northern communities.

“The recent statements from federal and provincial leaders are a positive sign, but our communities need action,” added Whalen. “We will continue to monitor the process and advocate for reforms that keep dangerous offenders in custody and help restore confidence in the justice system.”

FONOM will remain engaged with governments, police services, and municipal partners to ensure that any changes introduced are effective, practical, and responsive to the needs of Northern Ontario.