SSM Police – Increase in Smash-and-Grabs

The Sault Ste. Marie Police Service is advising the community of an increase in “smash-and-grabs”, as well as thefts from unlocked vehicles, over the past few weeks

Sault Police have received multiple reports of individuals breaking vehicles’ windows and stealing items from inside—including five incidents outside of businesses on Great Northern Road on the evening of September 3, 2025.

Similar smash-and-grab incidents, as well as incidents involving theft from unlocked vehicles, have also recently been reported in the downtown core, east end, and along Great Northern Road. The majority of incidents have occurred in parking lots.

The investigations into these incidents are ongoing.

Increase the Security of Your Vehicle

Although the thieves are becoming more brazen, there are simple steps you can take to decrease your risk of becoming a victim of a smash-and-grab or theft from your vehicle:

Never leave money, credit cards, cell phones, tablets, valuables, bags, purses, wallets, tools, etc. inside your vehicle

If items must be left inside your vehicle, do not leave them in plain sight or secure them in your trunk or other lockable area of the vehicle.

Park your vehicle in well-lit area, or in an area with motion-activated lights

Park your vehicle in view of CCTV cameras, business windows, etc. if possible

Consider using some form of security system for your vehicle and/or investing in a security camera

Keep your doors locked at all times – even if you just forgot something inside your residence, are returning a shopping cart, etc.

Reporting Theft from Your Vehicle

You can report theft from your vehicle (under $5,000 in value), mischief or damage caused to a vehicle, and other crimes by submitting a report online. Visit our Online Reporting webpage to learn more.

You can also call the non-emergency line at (705) 949-6300 or walk in to file a report.