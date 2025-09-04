Thursday Morning News – September 4th

With the lack of blueberries this year, the bears are hungry. A mother bear and her cub are frequenting Tim’s, another has been seen along Pinewood Drive, Tamarack and other locations. One has been killed within the town limits last weekend. On a trip to Scenic High Falls last week – 5 were seen in the blueberry fields foraging for food. They seem to be active at all times of day or night, and several have had close misses from drivers. Please take care when out walking, and perhaps pass on the evening walks for a short time. Also be sure to clean your barbecues, secure your garbage and ensure that there is no food for them to find. Without a food source, hopefully they will move on.