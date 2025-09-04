METZEN, Ingrid

1931-2025

Passed away peacefully with her children by her side at the Sault Area Hospital on Monday, September 1, 2025, at the age of 94. She was the beloved wife of the late Hans. Although she had many jobs and roles in life, Ingrid’s greatest joy was her family. She will be forever missed by her children John (Kim) and Michelle (Kelly). From the time they were born, she loved being involved in the lives of her grandchildren A.J., Shawn, Ethan and Cory. She never forgot a big or small event in their lives and watched many of their activities and sports, enjoying every picture and story they shared with her. They too will miss the stories of her many experiences in life and her always ready advice.

It is a testament to Ingrid as well that she had many close friends, from every stage in her life, in Germany, the United States and Canada. The family would like to express their thanks to Ingrid’s friends for their years of friendship, laughs and memories, as well as their support and care, especially in her later years.

The family would also like to thank the ER staff at the Sault Area Hospital for their kindness and compassion, as well as the staff at Van Daele Manor.

A private family service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to UNICEF Canada would be greatly appreciated.

Arrangements entrusted to Northwood Funeral Home Cremation and Reception Centre