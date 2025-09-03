KWISSIWA, Charlene

Passed away peacefully into the arms of the Creator on Sunday, August 24, 202,5 at the age of 65 years.

Loving mother of Ramada-Lynn Kwissiwa and her step-sons Ivan Seguin Sr. (Monica Werth), Lenny Seguin (Allison Boissineau), Ray Seguin Jr. (Margret). Loving grandmother of Spirit-Rain, Tatiana, Marcus and Jayden, Ivan Jr., Brandon, Brent, Ray Jr., Emily, Elaine, Jillian, Joanna and Katie. Daughter of the late Nelda and Louis Kwissiwa. Dear sister of Rosland Andrews (Aubrey), Lavina Twance (Cecil), Cheryl Kwissiwa (Terry Burke), Geraldine Kwissiwa (Anthony Eagle), late Debbie Kwissiwa, late Thelma Kwissiwa, Paul Kwissiwa (Belinda McWatch), late Clayton Kwissiwa (Veronica), late James Kwissiwa (late Gina), late Johnny Kwissiwa, late Johanna Desmoulin, late Linus Kwissiwa and Pam Kwissiwa.

On the early morning of August 24th, our hearts broke as she gained her wings…she was a safe place, our comfort and our listening ear. She was always there with advice, never turning her back, always speaking her truth and loving her family with everything she had. She was the one who consoled everyone else when times were hard, the strong heart of our family. Now, we take comfort in knowing she’s reunited with her parents, her brothers and sisters and most importantly, her babies she never got the chance to hold here on Earth. We know she’s holding them tight now. Rest easy, you’ll forever be missed, loved and remembered.

Friends visited at St. Francis Regis Church, Mobert on Wednesday, August 27, 202,5 from 3:00 p.m. until time of the Funeral Mass on Thursday, August 28, 2025, at 1:00 p.m. with Reverend Jerome Nnanna officiating. Cremation will take place at River’s Edge Cremation Centre, Sault Ste. Marie.

Arrangements entrusted to Kerry Funeral Home, Wawa.