Men’s Night Golf – August 28th

|Aug 28/25
|Week #16
|140 Golfers
|Sunny/Overcast
|14*C
Thursday Men’s Night on September 4th Tee times are:
- 2 PM Early Round
- 5 PM Late Round
* Please ensure all “Spares” are being paid.
Flight Winners:
|1st Flight
|Score
|1st
|Jarett Asselin
|Brandon Case
|Bradley Case
|32
|2nd
|Steve Jozin
|Bill Carruthers
|Scott Carruthers
|33
|3rd
|Dylan Buckell
|Noah Asselin
|Spare
|33
|2nd Flight
|Score
|1st
|Joe McCoy
|Glen Williams
|Spare
|34
|2nd
|Chris Buckell
|Don Humphries
|Claude Samson
|34
|3rd
|Kevin Auger
|Dave Hall
|Spare
|35
|3rd Flight
|Score
|1st
|Roger Lord
|Adam Martelli
|Jeremi Lord
|35
|2nd
|Eric Mitrikas
|Vic Sillanpaa
|Scott Robinson
|35
|3rd
|Derek Shoppoff
|Gilbert Bouchard
|Spare
|35
|4th Flight
|Score
|1st
|Max Simon
|Anders Morden
|Spare
|36
|2nd
|Lee Bryar
|Kyle Wood
|Sheldon Lacroix
|36
|3rd
|Michel Lemoyne
|Mike Lavergne
|Nick Farand
|37
|5th Flight
|Score
|1st
|Petar Kusic
|Greg Robinson
|Spare
|37
|2nd
|Zack White
|Derek Hardy
|Anders Dereski
|37
|3rd
|Jacob Smith
|Ethan Pelletier
|Spare
|38
|6th Flight
|Score
|1st
|Jake Casavant
|Dave Casavant
|Spare
|38
|2nd
|Kaiden White
|Shawn Gilbert
|Spare
|38
|3rd
|Tom Fahrer
|Luke Morden
|Tom Terris
|38
|7th Flight
|Score
|1st
|Jeremiah Lefebvre
|Bob Cliffe
|Ian Senecal
|38
|2nd
|Pat Cyr
|Steph Cyr
|Bronson Keough
|39
|3rd
|Mike Belanger
|Antonio Alexopoulos
|Ralph Zagar
|40
|8th Flight
|Score
|1st
|Brock Brisson
|Ray Brisson
|Jeff Austin
|40
|2nd
|Peter Moore
|Blair Mills
|Kevin Willish
|40
|3rd
|John Nelson
|Frank Barbe
|Spare
|46
Special Event Winners:
Hole #1 – Closest to the Pin, North of 17 Pizza – Brandon Case
Hole #2 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Northern Lights Ford – Ethan Austin
Hole #3 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Stretch Lumber – Eric Comtois
Hole #4 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Whitefish Lodge – Bernie Erechook (Eagle)
Hole # 5 – Closest to the Pin, $60 Forest & Land Control – Bob Cliffe
Hole #6 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Voucher AJ’s Pizza – Dylan Buckell
Hole #7 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Mission Motors – Michel Lemoyne
Hole #8 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Trans Canada Chrysler – Chris Buckell
Hole #9 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Wawa Motor Inn – Roger Lefebvre
$60 Car Wash Donated by Martel Customs – Luke Morden
Hole #5 Senior 65+ Longest Drive, $25 Cash MGC Board – Mojo
Hole #8 Men’s Longest Drive, $25 Gift Certificate Canadian Tire Wawa – Tanner Paddock
$30 Cash Draw #1 – Jacob Smith
$30 Cash Draw #2 – Marc Fortin
25’ Putt $50 – No Winner
Hole in One Prize $900 – No Winner
