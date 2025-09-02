Men’s Night Golf – August 28th

Aug 28/25 Week #16 140 Golfers Sunny/Overcast 14*C

Thursday Men’s Night on September 4th Tee times are:

2 PM Early Round

5 PM Late Round

* Please ensure all “Spares” are being paid.

Flight Winners:

1st Flight Score 1st Jarett Asselin Brandon Case Bradley Case 32 2nd Steve Jozin Bill Carruthers Scott Carruthers 33 3rd Dylan Buckell Noah Asselin Spare 33 2nd Flight Score 1st Joe McCoy Glen Williams Spare 34 2nd Chris Buckell Don Humphries Claude Samson 34 3rd Kevin Auger Dave Hall Spare 35 3rd Flight Score 1st Roger Lord Adam Martelli Jeremi Lord 35 2nd Eric Mitrikas Vic Sillanpaa Scott Robinson 35 3rd Derek Shoppoff Gilbert Bouchard Spare 35 4th Flight Score 1st Max Simon Anders Morden Spare 36 2nd Lee Bryar Kyle Wood Sheldon Lacroix 36 3rd Michel Lemoyne Mike Lavergne Nick Farand 37 5th Flight Score 1st Petar Kusic Greg Robinson Spare 37 2nd Zack White Derek Hardy Anders Dereski 37 3rd Jacob Smith Ethan Pelletier Spare 38 6th Flight Score 1st Jake Casavant Dave Casavant Spare 38 2nd Kaiden White Shawn Gilbert Spare 38 3rd Tom Fahrer Luke Morden Tom Terris 38 7th Flight Score 1st Jeremiah Lefebvre Bob Cliffe Ian Senecal 38 2nd Pat Cyr Steph Cyr Bronson Keough 39 3rd Mike Belanger Antonio Alexopoulos Ralph Zagar 40 8th Flight Score 1st Brock Brisson Ray Brisson Jeff Austin 40 2nd Peter Moore Blair Mills Kevin Willish 40 3rd John Nelson Frank Barbe Spare 46

Special Event Winners:

Hole #1 – Closest to the Pin, North of 17 Pizza – Brandon Case

Hole #2 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Northern Lights Ford – Ethan Austin

Hole #3 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Stretch Lumber – Eric Comtois

Hole #4 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Whitefish Lodge – Bernie Erechook (Eagle)

Hole # 5 – Closest to the Pin, $60 Forest & Land Control – Bob Cliffe

Hole #6 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Voucher AJ’s Pizza – Dylan Buckell

Hole #7 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Mission Motors – Michel Lemoyne

Hole #8 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Trans Canada Chrysler – Chris Buckell

Hole #9 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Wawa Motor Inn – Roger Lefebvre

$60 Car Wash Donated by Martel Customs – Luke Morden

Hole #5 Senior 65+ Longest Drive, $25 Cash MGC Board – Mojo

Hole #8 Men’s Longest Drive, $25 Gift Certificate Canadian Tire Wawa – Tanner Paddock

$30 Cash Draw #1 – Jacob Smith

$30 Cash Draw #2 – Marc Fortin

25’ Putt $50 – No Winner

Hole in One Prize $900 – No Winner