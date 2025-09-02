Men’s Night Golf – August 28th

Breaking News

Aug 28/25 Week #16 140 Golfers Sunny/Overcast 14*C

Thursday Men’s Night on September 4th Tee times are:

  • 2 PM Early Round
  • 5 PM Late Round

* Please ensure all “Spares” are being paid.

Flight Winners:

1st Flight Score
1st Jarett Asselin Brandon Case Bradley Case 32
2nd Steve Jozin Bill Carruthers Scott Carruthers 33
3rd Dylan Buckell Noah Asselin Spare 33
2nd Flight Score
1st Joe McCoy Glen Williams Spare 34
2nd Chris Buckell Don Humphries Claude Samson 34
3rd Kevin Auger Dave Hall Spare 35
3rd Flight Score
1st Roger Lord Adam Martelli Jeremi Lord 35
2nd Eric Mitrikas Vic Sillanpaa Scott Robinson 35
3rd Derek Shoppoff Gilbert Bouchard Spare 35
4th Flight Score
1st Max Simon Anders Morden Spare 36
2nd Lee Bryar Kyle Wood Sheldon Lacroix 36
3rd Michel Lemoyne Mike Lavergne Nick Farand 37
5th Flight Score
1st Petar Kusic Greg Robinson Spare 37
2nd Zack White Derek Hardy Anders Dereski 37
3rd Jacob Smith Ethan Pelletier Spare 38
6th Flight Score
1st Jake Casavant Dave Casavant Spare 38
2nd Kaiden White Shawn Gilbert Spare 38
3rd Tom Fahrer Luke Morden Tom Terris 38
7th Flight Score
1st Jeremiah Lefebvre Bob Cliffe Ian Senecal 38
2nd Pat Cyr Steph Cyr Bronson Keough 39
3rd Mike Belanger Antonio Alexopoulos Ralph Zagar 40
8th Flight Score
1st Brock Brisson Ray Brisson Jeff Austin 40
2nd Peter Moore Blair Mills Kevin Willish 40
3rd John Nelson Frank Barbe Spare 46

 

Special Event Winners:

Hole #1 – Closest to the Pin, North of 17 Pizza – Brandon Case
Hole #2 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Northern Lights Ford – Ethan Austin
Hole #3 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Stretch Lumber – Eric Comtois
Hole #4 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Whitefish Lodge – Bernie Erechook (Eagle)
Hole # 5 – Closest to the Pin, $60 Forest & Land Control – Bob Cliffe
Hole #6 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Voucher AJ’s Pizza – Dylan Buckell
Hole #7 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Mission Motors – Michel Lemoyne
Hole #8 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Trans Canada Chrysler – Chris Buckell
Hole #9 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Wawa Motor Inn – Roger Lefebvre

$60 Car Wash Donated by Martel Customs – Luke Morden

Hole #5 Senior 65+ Longest Drive, $25 Cash MGC Board – Mojo
Hole #8 Men’s Longest Drive, $25 Gift Certificate Canadian Tire Wawa – Tanner Paddock

$30 Cash Draw #1 – Jacob Smith
$30 Cash Draw #2 – Marc Fortin

25’ Putt $50 – No Winner

Hole in One Prize $900 – No Winner

