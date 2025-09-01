Monday Morning News – September 1

Weather – Frost Advisory:
- Today – Mainly sunny. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 22. Humidex 26. UV index 6 or high.
- Tonight – A few clouds. Low 11.
- Tuesday – A mix of sun and cloud. High 21.
- Tuesday Night – Clear. Low 12.
News Tidbits:
- The North Shore Health Network has informed its community that the ER will be closed from 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 2, reopening at 8 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 4 due to physician shortages. Efforts to find coverage are ongoing and should a physician be secured NSHN will reverse the closure and update the community as soon as possible.
- There is a possibility of Northern Lights tonight – here’s hoping for clear skies.
