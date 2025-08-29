Today at LSPP – Friday, August 29th

FRIDAY, AUGUST 29

Drop-in: 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM Visitor Centre, Agawa Bay

MEET THE NATURALIST: LOVELY LOONS– Their graceful forms and haunting calls are iconic of northern wilderness, but loons are also powerful birds, built to withstand the challenges of Lake Superior’s landscape. Join Wylan to learn about their impressive adaptations and behaviours, and how you can help to protect the watersheds they depend on.

Drop-in: 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM Visitor Centre, Agawa Bay

DISCOVERING DARKNESS: DARK SKY – Have you ever wondered why the stars in the park seem brighter than those in the city? Visit Ari to discover more about what it means to be a Dark Sky Preserve and how nocturnal creatures benefit from the preservation of darkness.

7:00 PM Amphitheatre, Agawa Bay

EVENING PRESENTATION: A YEAR IN THE LIFE OF A BEAR – Welcome to bear country! Join Kelly and Anna in exploring the life of a bear through the changing seasons to learn more about these fascinating creatures and discover some bear-wise ways to camp while being guests in their home.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 30

10:00 AM Visitor Centre, Agawa Bay

GUIDED HIKE: BIRDING BASICS – Calling all budding birdwatchers! Are you interested in birding but don’t know where to begin or a novice looking to enhance your skills? Join Kelly and Ari for a short walk along the Coastal Trail where you’ll be introduced to skills that will help you explore the exciting world of birds at LSPP and beyond! This easy hike will begin at the Visitor Centre at Agawa Bay. Please sport sturdy shoes and dress appropriately for the weather. Binoculars will be available to borrow but if you have your own pair, bring them along!

1:00 PM Visitor Centre, Agawa Bay

ART WORKSHOP: PEBBLE POSTCARD PAINTING – Join Tessa and Lauren to discover the fascinating story of how Lake Superior’s pebble beaches formed while learning a fun technique for capturing the diverse colours and textures of the park’s beautiful rocks using watercolour paints. Painting supplies will be provided. All ages welcome.

7:00 PM Amphitheatre, Agawa Bay

EVENING PRESENTATION: SECRETS OF THE PACK – The life of the wolf is mysterious and often misunderstood; but these family-oriented animals are intelligent and compassionate protectors of our ecosystems. Join Wylan and Rose for a chance to join a wolf pack living in Lake Superior Provincial Park and learn the secrets lurking within these majestic animals’ yearly life.