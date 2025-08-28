Today at LSPP – Thursday, August 28th

THURSDAY, AUGUST 28

Drop-in: 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM Trapper’s Trail

MEET THE NATURALIST: BUSY BEAVERS – Are you as busy as a beaver? Find out with Wylan and Sree as you explore some amazing beaver adaptations and discover what a day in their life might look like!

Drop-in: 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM Visitor Centre, Agawa Bay

MEET THE NATURALIST: SINISTER SUCKERS – Have you seen the new addition to the Visitor Centre yet? Join Kelly in the Exhibit Hall to dive into the shocking story of the invasive Sea Lamprey. Discover how these jawless, parasitic bloodsuckers made their way into Lake Superior, their impact on our native species and what scientists are doing to stop them.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 29

Drop-in: 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM Visitor Centre, Agawa Bay

MEET THE NATURALIST: LOVELY LOONS– Their graceful forms and haunting calls are iconic of northern wilderness, but loons are also powerful birds, built to withstand the challenges of Lake Superior’s landscape. Join Wylan to learn about their impressive adaptations and behaviours, and how you can help to protect the watersheds they depend on.

Drop-in: 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM Visitor Centre, Agawa Bay

DISCOVERING DARKNESS: DARK SKY – Have you ever wondered why the stars in the park seem brighter than those in the city? Visit Ari to discover more about what it means to be a Dark Sky Preserve and how nocturnal creatures benefit from the preservation of darkness.

7:00 PM Amphitheatre, Agawa Bay

EVENING PRESENTATION: A YEAR IN THE LIFE OF A BEAR – Welcome to bear country! Join Kelly and Anna in exploring the life of a bear through the changing seasons to learn more about these fascinating creatures and discover some bear-wise ways to camp while being guests in their home.