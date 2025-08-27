Today at LSPP – Wednesday, August 27th

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 27

Drop-in: 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM Visitor Centre, Agawa Bay

MEET THE NATURALIST: MAGNIFICENT MOOSE MAGNIFIED – These massive mammals have mastered the challenges that come with living along the cold and rugged shores of Lake Superior. Join Lauren and Sree to learn about the impressive adaptations of moose that allow them to thrive in the face of deep snow, biting insects, and fierce predators.

Drop-in: 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM Visitor Centre, Agawa Bay

MEET THE NATURALIST: MAGIC OF MOSSES – At first glance, mosses may appear to be no more than a lush forest carpet, but a closer look reveals a microscopic world that is surprisingly complex and beautiful. Drop by and meet Anna and Tessa to discover the miniature rainforest that lies beneath our feet.

THURSDAY, AUGUST 28

Drop-in: 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM Trapper’s Trail

MEET THE NATURALIST: BUSY BEAVERS – Are you as busy as a beaver? Find out with Wylan and Sree as you explore some amazing beaver adaptations and discover what a day in their life might look like!

Drop-in: 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM Visitor Centre, Agawa Bay

MEET THE NATURALIST: SINISTER SUCKERS – Have you seen the new addition to the Visitor Centre yet? Join Kelly in the Exhibit Hall to dive into the shocking story of the invasive Sea Lamprey. Discover how these jawless, parasitic bloodsuckers made their way into Lake Superior, their impact on our native species and what scientists are doing to stop them.