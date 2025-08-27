Save the Date: Septic Awareness Week is September 15–19, 2025

The Ontario Onsite Wastewater Association (OOWA), Western Canada Onsite Wastewater

Management Association (WCOWMA), and Waste Water Nova Scotia Society invite all

septic system owners across Canada to take part in Septic Awareness Week, taking place

September 15–19, 2025. This initiative is aimed at promoting responsible septic system

use and maintenance through education and public engagement.

Kicking off the week is a free, interactive webinar on Monday, September 15, from 7:00

to 8:00 p.m. Open to septic system owners, this online session will provide practical

insights, maintenance tips, and expert guidance to help participants care for their systems, prevent failures, and protect nearby water sources.

Throughout the week, OOWA will be sharing daily tips and helpful hints for homeowners on septic system care via its website and social media channels. Homeowners are also

encouraged to explore OOWA’s Homeowner Resources page atwww.oowa.org/homeowner-resources for practical guides, videos, and downloadable

materials.

With millions of septic systems in use across the country, it’s critical that owners understand how their systems work and what simple steps can extend the life of their investment. Septic Awareness Week encourages everyone to be proactive in ensuring these essential systems function efficiently and safely.

“As President of the Ontario Onsite Wastewater Association, I want to emphasize the critical role onsite sewage systems play in protecting our environment and public health. Septic Awareness Week is a time to remind everyone that regular maintenance isn’t just a recommendation – it’s a responsibility. By taking simple steps today, we ensure clean water and a healthier Ontario for future generations.” — Bill Goodale, President of the Board of Directors, Ontario Onsite Wastewater Association; Tatham Engineering Ltd.

“One of the Association’s key priorities is educating the public about onsite wastewater treatment systems. Understanding how these systems work, how to care for them properly, and why it matters is an essential first step toward responsible ownership. Septic Awareness Week offers a valuable opportunity for system owners to learn the basics and beyond. When it comes to septic systems, ‘out of sight’ should never mean ‘out of mind.’”

— Kelly Andrews, Executive Director, Ontario Onsite Wastewater Association (OOWA)

The Ontario Onsite Wastewater Association (OOWA) is a not-for-profit organization that represents professionals within the onsite and decentralized wastewater industry in Ontario. OOWA is dedicated to promoting best practices, advancing education, and supporting sustainable wastewater solutions across the province. Learn more at www.oowa.org.

To register for Ontario’s webinar, scan the QR code provided on the flyer or visit Microsoft Virtual Events Powered by Teams

To register for Western Canada’s informational webinar, visit this link: https://wcowma.com/septic-awareness-week-2025/