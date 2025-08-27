Men’s Night Golf – August 21st

Aug 21/25 Week #15 141 Golfers Sunny 20*C

Thursday Men’s Night on August 21st Tee times are:

2 p.m. Early Round

5:15 p.m. Late Round

* Please ensure all “Spares” are being paid.

Flight Winners:

1st Flight Score 1st Dylan Buckell Brandon Case Bradley Case 31 2nd Paul Asselin Jarett Asselin Anders Morden 32 3rd Bylan Buckell Jarett Asselin Paul Asselin 32 2nd Flight Score 1st Jeff Amos Karl Benstead Spare 33 2nd Paul Bernath John Simon Shane Bukowski 34 3rd Kyle Wood Michel Lemoyne Spare 34 3rd Flight Score 1st Tim Lesarge Tanner Paddock Spare 34 2nd Eben Leadbetter Ethan Jone Spare 34 3rd Lee Bryar Adam Tomassini Derek Hardy 34 4th Flight Score 1st Carl Chabot Roger Gamache Dan Guay 35 2nd Parker Moore Aaron Nelson Evan Tangie 35 3rd Mark McRae Rolly Lachapelle Spare 35 5th Flight Score 1st Tom Terris Tom Fahrer Luke Morden 36 2nd Don Humphries Don Perkins Don Sutherlands 36 3rd Rene Gagne Eric Levesque Eric Comtois 36 6th Flight Score 1st Gary Mercier Joe McCoy Glen Williams 36 2nd Dan Mathias Ray Baronette Gibby 36 3rd Davin Chiupka Steve Jozin Bill Carruthers 36 7th Flight Score 1st Peter Moore Kevin Willish Dan Szekely 37 2nd James Morden Joe McCoy Spare 37 3rd Antonio Sersante Matthew Castonguay Marc Belanger 37 8th Flight Score 1st Ryan Cooke Curtis Cooke Bill Matts 39 2nd Gino Trovarello Frank Desmoulin Spare 40 3rd Butch Terris Peter Russ Paul Vachon 40 9th Flight Score 1st Brock Brisson Ray Brisson Jeff Austin 45

Special Event Winners:

Hole #1 – Closest to the Pin, North of 17 Pizza – Ethan Jones

Hole #2 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Northern Lights Ford – Kevin Sabourin (Eagle)

Hole #3 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Stretch Lumber – Mark Beland

Hole #4 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Whitefish Lodge – Bradley Case

Hole # 5 – Closest to the Pin, $60 Forest & Land Control – Brandon Case

Hole #6 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Voucher AJ’s Pizza – Dylan Buckell

Hole #7 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Mission Motors – Kyle Wood

Hole #8 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Trans Canada Chrysler – Greg Robinson

Hole #9 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Wawa Motor Inn – Kevin Auger

$60 Car Wash Donated by Martel Customs – Larry Lynett

Hole #5 Senior 65+ Longest Drive, $25 Cash MGC Board – Paul Bernath

Hole #8 Men’s Longest Drive, $25 Gift Certificate Canadian Tire Wawa – Roger Gamache

$30 Cash Draw #1 – Scott Nolan

$30 Cash Draw #2 – Gilles Cyr

25’ Putt $100 – No Winner

Hole in One Prize $850 – No Winner