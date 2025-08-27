Breaking News

Men’s Night Golf – August 21st

Aug 21/25 Week #15 141 Golfers Sunny 20*C

Thursday Men’s Night on August 21st Tee times are:

  • 2 p.m. Early Round
  • 5:15 p.m. Late Round

* Please ensure all “Spares” are being paid.

 

Flight Winners:

1st Flight Score
1st Dylan Buckell Brandon Case Bradley Case 31
2nd Paul Asselin Jarett Asselin Anders Morden 32
3rd Bylan Buckell Jarett Asselin Paul Asselin 32
2nd Flight Score
1st Jeff Amos Karl Benstead Spare 33
2nd Paul Bernath John Simon Shane Bukowski 34
3rd Kyle Wood Michel Lemoyne Spare 34
3rd Flight Score
1st Tim Lesarge Tanner Paddock Spare 34
2nd Eben Leadbetter Ethan Jone Spare 34
3rd Lee Bryar Adam Tomassini Derek Hardy 34
4th Flight Score
1st Carl Chabot Roger Gamache Dan Guay 35
2nd Parker Moore Aaron Nelson Evan Tangie 35
3rd Mark McRae Rolly Lachapelle Spare 35
5th Flight Score
1st Tom Terris Tom Fahrer Luke Morden 36
2nd Don Humphries Don Perkins Don Sutherlands 36
3rd Rene Gagne Eric Levesque Eric Comtois 36
6th Flight Score
1st Gary Mercier Joe McCoy Glen Williams 36
2nd Dan Mathias Ray Baronette Gibby 36
3rd Davin Chiupka Steve Jozin Bill Carruthers 36
7th Flight Score
1st Peter Moore Kevin Willish Dan Szekely 37
2nd James Morden Joe McCoy Spare 37
3rd Antonio Sersante Matthew Castonguay Marc Belanger 37
8th Flight Score
1st Ryan Cooke Curtis Cooke Bill Matts 39
2nd Gino Trovarello Frank Desmoulin Spare 40
3rd Butch Terris Peter Russ Paul Vachon 40
9th Flight Score
1st Brock Brisson Ray Brisson Jeff Austin 45

 

Special Event Winners:

Hole #1 – Closest to the Pin, North of 17 Pizza – Ethan Jones
Hole #2 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Northern Lights Ford – Kevin Sabourin (Eagle)
Hole #3 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Stretch Lumber – Mark Beland
Hole #4 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Whitefish Lodge – Bradley Case
Hole # 5 – Closest to the Pin, $60 Forest & Land Control – Brandon Case
Hole #6 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Voucher AJ’s Pizza – Dylan Buckell
Hole #7 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Mission Motors – Kyle Wood
Hole #8 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Trans Canada Chrysler – Greg Robinson
Hole #9 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Wawa Motor Inn – Kevin Auger

$60 Car Wash Donated by Martel Customs – Larry Lynett

Hole #5 Senior 65+ Longest Drive, $25 Cash MGC Board – Paul Bernath
Hole #8 Men’s Longest Drive, $25 Gift Certificate Canadian Tire Wawa – Roger Gamache

$30 Cash Draw #1 – Scott Nolan
$30 Cash Draw #2 – Gilles Cyr

25’ Putt $100 – No Winner

Hole in One Prize $850 – No Winner

