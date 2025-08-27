Men’s Night Golf – August 21st

|Aug 21/25
|Week #15
|141 Golfers
|Sunny
|20*C
Thursday Men’s Night on August 21st Tee times are:
- 2 p.m. Early Round
- 5:15 p.m. Late Round
* Please ensure all “Spares” are being paid.
Flight Winners:
|1st Flight
|Score
|1st
|Dylan Buckell
|Brandon Case
|Bradley Case
|31
|2nd
|Paul Asselin
|Jarett Asselin
|Anders Morden
|32
|3rd
|Bylan Buckell
|Jarett Asselin
|Paul Asselin
|32
|2nd Flight
|Score
|1st
|Jeff Amos
|Karl Benstead
|Spare
|33
|2nd
|Paul Bernath
|John Simon
|Shane Bukowski
|34
|3rd
|Kyle Wood
|Michel Lemoyne
|Spare
|34
|3rd Flight
|Score
|1st
|Tim Lesarge
|Tanner Paddock
|Spare
|34
|2nd
|Eben Leadbetter
|Ethan Jone
|Spare
|34
|3rd
|Lee Bryar
|Adam Tomassini
|Derek Hardy
|34
|4th Flight
|Score
|1st
|Carl Chabot
|Roger Gamache
|Dan Guay
|35
|2nd
|Parker Moore
|Aaron Nelson
|Evan Tangie
|35
|3rd
|Mark McRae
|Rolly Lachapelle
|Spare
|35
|5th Flight
|Score
|1st
|Tom Terris
|Tom Fahrer
|Luke Morden
|36
|2nd
|Don Humphries
|Don Perkins
|Don Sutherlands
|36
|3rd
|Rene Gagne
|Eric Levesque
|Eric Comtois
|36
|6th Flight
|Score
|1st
|Gary Mercier
|Joe McCoy
|Glen Williams
|36
|2nd
|Dan Mathias
|Ray Baronette
|Gibby
|36
|3rd
|Davin Chiupka
|Steve Jozin
|Bill Carruthers
|36
|7th Flight
|Score
|1st
|Peter Moore
|Kevin Willish
|Dan Szekely
|37
|2nd
|James Morden
|Joe McCoy
|Spare
|37
|3rd
|Antonio Sersante
|Matthew Castonguay
|Marc Belanger
|37
|8th Flight
|Score
|1st
|Ryan Cooke
|Curtis Cooke
|Bill Matts
|39
|2nd
|Gino Trovarello
|Frank Desmoulin
|Spare
|40
|3rd
|Butch Terris
|Peter Russ
|Paul Vachon
|40
|9th Flight
|Score
|1st
|Brock Brisson
|Ray Brisson
|Jeff Austin
|45
Special Event Winners:
Hole #1 – Closest to the Pin, North of 17 Pizza – Ethan Jones
Hole #2 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Northern Lights Ford – Kevin Sabourin (Eagle)
Hole #3 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Stretch Lumber – Mark Beland
Hole #4 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Whitefish Lodge – Bradley Case
Hole # 5 – Closest to the Pin, $60 Forest & Land Control – Brandon Case
Hole #6 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Voucher AJ’s Pizza – Dylan Buckell
Hole #7 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Mission Motors – Kyle Wood
Hole #8 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Trans Canada Chrysler – Greg Robinson
Hole #9 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Wawa Motor Inn – Kevin Auger
$60 Car Wash Donated by Martel Customs – Larry Lynett
Hole #5 Senior 65+ Longest Drive, $25 Cash MGC Board – Paul Bernath
Hole #8 Men’s Longest Drive, $25 Gift Certificate Canadian Tire Wawa – Roger Gamache
$30 Cash Draw #1 – Scott Nolan
$30 Cash Draw #2 – Gilles Cyr
25’ Putt $100 – No Winner
Hole in One Prize $850 – No Winner
