Could the Bear Train Run? Your Help is Needed!

A message from CAPT:

Please help convince the federal government that the Bear Train

passenger train service is important and is needed NOW!

There is an opportunity for all of us who want to see the Bear Train on the tracks north of the Sault as soon as possible to provide input to the federal government about allocating funding for start-up and annual operating costs in this upcoming federal government budget. MTA Inc. is proposing that the federal government pay half and the provincial government pay half of these costs, just as they did for Huron Central Railway.

During this time for pre-budget consultations (until August 28), CAPT supporters can fill in the government’s survey and add a comment at the end about the need for the Bear Train passenger train service to be funded asap from Sault Ste. Marie to Oba Lake.

You can give your own reasons and emphasize that this is desperately needed at this time.

MTA Inc. already has an operator lined up (Watco), so this service would be ready to operate quickly.

The other option would be to write a formal submission, (including letters or papers), and send to [email protected] or by mail at:

Department of Finance Canada

90 Elgin Street

Ottawa ON

K1A 0G5

Here is the website for responding to the federal pre-budget consultation.

https://www.canada.ca/en/department-finance/programs/consultations/2025/pre-budget-consultations-2025.html

Thanks to all of you for your ongoing support. Let’s make the Bear Train a reality!!