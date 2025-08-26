Today at LSPP – Tuesday, August 26th

TUESDAY, AUGUST 26
Drop-in: 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM Visitor Centre, Agawa Bay
MEET THE NATURALIST: THE LYNX AND THE HARE – It’s an eat or get eaten world out there! Join
Lauren and Tessa to learn about the fascinating predator-prey dynamic of the Canada Lynx and the
Snowshoe Hare – two experts in surviving the harsh environment along Lake Superior’s shores
Drop-in: 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM Visitor Centre, Agawa Bay
NATURE CONNECTION: TREE APPRECIATION – Every tree has its own story to tell. To ‘hear’ it, all
you need to do is pay attention. Take a moment to pause, appreciate their presence, their gifts, and
the feelings they inspire. Record and celebrate your discoveries in the nature journal provided. All
ages are welcome.
7:00 PM Visitor Centre, Agawa Bay
FILM SCREENING: THE CANOE – The Canadian Canoe culture is one of connection to others, to
history and to the natural world. This short documentary explores the world of the canoe, through the
stories of five paddling enthusiasts across Ontario, Canada. This documentary is 27 minutes in
duration.
WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 27
Drop-in: 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM Visitor Centre, Agawa Bay
MEET THE NATURALIST: MAGNIFICENT MOOSE MAGNIFIED – These massive mammals have
mastered the challenges that come with living along the cold and rugged shores of Lake Superior. Join
Lauren and Sree to learn about the impressive adaptations of moose that allow them to thrive in the
face of deep snow, biting insects, and fierce predators.
Drop-in: 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM Visitor Centre, Agawa Bay
MEET THE NATURALIST: MAGIC OF MOSSES – At first glance, mosses may appear to be no more than
a lush forest carpet, but a closer look reveals a microscopic world that is surprisingly complex and
beautiful. Drop by and meet Anna and Tessa to discover the miniature rainforest that lies beneath our
feet.
