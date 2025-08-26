Today at LSPP – Tuesday, August 26th

TUESDAY, AUGUST 26

Drop-in: 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM Visitor Centre, Agawa Bay

MEET THE NATURALIST: THE LYNX AND THE HARE – It’s an eat or get eaten world out there! Join

Lauren and Tessa to learn about the fascinating predator-prey dynamic of the Canada Lynx and the

Snowshoe Hare – two experts in surviving the harsh environment along Lake Superior’s shores

Drop-in: 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM Visitor Centre, Agawa Bay

NATURE CONNECTION: TREE APPRECIATION – Every tree has its own story to tell. To ‘hear’ it, all

you need to do is pay attention. Take a moment to pause, appreciate their presence, their gifts, and

the feelings they inspire. Record and celebrate your discoveries in the nature journal provided. All

ages are welcome.

7:00 PM Visitor Centre, Agawa Bay

FILM SCREENING: THE CANOE – The Canadian Canoe culture is one of connection to others, to

history and to the natural world. This short documentary explores the world of the canoe, through the

stories of five paddling enthusiasts across Ontario, Canada. This documentary is 27 minutes in

duration.

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 27

Drop-in: 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM Visitor Centre, Agawa Bay

MEET THE NATURALIST: MAGNIFICENT MOOSE MAGNIFIED – These massive mammals have

mastered the challenges that come with living along the cold and rugged shores of Lake Superior. Join

Lauren and Sree to learn about the impressive adaptations of moose that allow them to thrive in the

face of deep snow, biting insects, and fierce predators.

Drop-in: 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM Visitor Centre, Agawa Bay

MEET THE NATURALIST: MAGIC OF MOSSES – At first glance, mosses may appear to be no more than

a lush forest carpet, but a closer look reveals a microscopic world that is surprisingly complex and

beautiful. Drop by and meet Anna and Tessa to discover the miniature rainforest that lies beneath our

feet.