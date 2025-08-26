Confederation College Relaunches Community Garden to Support Food Security, Sustainability and Hands-On Learning

Confederation College has relaunched its Community Garden, a reimagined space that brings together students, staff and community members to promote local food production, wellness and sustainable practices. Originally opened in 2013, the garden was closed during the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, following a significant redevelopment, the space is once again open and thriving.

The revitalized garden supports the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), specifically SDG 2 – Zero Hunger and SDG 3 – Good Health and Well-being. It offers hands-on learning opportunities, increased access to fresh produce and a collaborative environment for people of all experience levels.

“Rebuilding the garden gave us the chance to look at how it could serve even more people,” said Robyn Gillespie, Manager of Applied Research and Sustainability. “By adding accessible planters, student plots and plans to install educational features like the Children’s Garden, we’re growing more than food. We’re providing student educational experiences, building skills, strengthening partnerships and improving access to sustainable food sources.”

The new range of garden plot options, accessible features, seed library, and expanded planting areas have provided opportunities for Confederation College students to gain educational experiences by building and finishing a new shed and raised bed planters. Fruit trees, perennial gardens, and a beehive area have also been added to support biodiversity and long-term sustainability. The garden’s development has been supported by funding from the City of Thunder Bay’s Clean, Green and Beautiful Committee, TD Friends of the Environment Foundation and Nature’s Path Organic Foods through its Gardens for Good: Plant It Forward program.

Community members, students and organizations can register for garden plots by visiting confederationcollege.ca/department/sustainability/community-garden.