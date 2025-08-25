FONOM Calls for Nation-Building Commitment to Northern Ontario’s Trans-Canada Highway

The Federation of Northern Ontario Municipalities (FONOM) is urging the Governments of Canada and Ontario to modernize the Trans-Canada Highway (Highways 11 and 17) across Northern Ontario and designate it as a nation-building project under the Building Canada Act.

Unlike the four-lane commercial routes in other provinces, much of Ontario’s Trans-Canada remains two lanes, with some of the highest fatality and collision rates in Canada. Each accident not only causes human tragedy but also disrupts more than 8,400 trucks moving $200 million in goods daily. With truck traffic expected to double in the next decade, the urgency is growing.

“Ontario cannot remain the weak link in Canada’s national highway system,” said Danny Whalen, FONOM President. “This project is about saving lives, supporting our economy, and ensuring national security. It is not just Northern Ontario’s issue—it’s Canada’s.”

FONOM proposes a toolbox approach—strategic four-lane widening, selective twinning, and 2+1 highways—to improve safety, reduce costs, and minimize environmental impacts along the 3,000-kilometre corridor from Québec to Manitoba.

The project is vital to upcoming national priorities, including the Ring of Fire, the NWMO nuclear facility in Ignace, expanded St. Lawrence port activity, and proposals for a James Bay port.

With support from AMO, ROMA, NOMA, and the EOWC, FONOM is leading the first phase and seeking partnerships with governments, industry, and investors.

“Canada has a proud history of building infrastructure that unites the country,” Whalen added. “Now is the time to make this investment for the future of our nation.”