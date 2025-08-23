This Weekend at LSPP – Saturday & Sunday August 23 & 24th

SATURDAY, AUGUST 23

Drop-in: 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM Visitor Centre, Agawa Bay

MEET THE NATURALIST: CLEVER CORVIDS – Are you smarter than an American Crow? What about a Common Raven? Blue Jay? Canada Jay? Known for their intelligence and importance to LSPP, join Wylan to discover some of the most brilliant birds and try your hand at some tests to see if you are, in fact, smarter than a corvid.

Drop in: 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM Visitor Centre, Agawa Bay

MEET THE NATURALIST: FLASHY FIREFLIES – Fireflies don’t just glow for show! Join Tessa to learn the complex language behind their flashes, and how these beautiful beetles thrive in Dark Sky Preserves like Lake Superior Provincial Park.

Drop in: 3:00 PM – 5:00 PM Gatehouse, Agawa Bay

NATURE CONNECTION: BEAR AWARE – Campground or Black Bear Habitat? You’re standing in both! Join Lauren and Sree for a meaningful conversation about living alongside Black Bears and discover practical tips to keep your campsite safe—for people and bears.

7:30 PM Amphitheatre, Agawa Bay

EVENING PRESENTATION: BATTY ABOUT BATS – Our bats don’t turn into vampires or suck blood, but they still rule our night skies. Join Rose and Kelly for a fun true or false game to dispel common myths and discover why bats are important to the LSPP ecosystem. You’ll also find out what you can do to help your bat populations nationwide. You may even get a chance to see or hear a bat after the presentation!

SUNDAY, AUGUST 24

Drop-in: 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM Visitor Centre, Agawa Bay

MEET THE NATURALIST: COASTAL MEAT-EATING WILDFLOWERS – Life on Lake Superior’s coastline is no walk in the park! Despite their seemingly delicate nature, many carnivorous plants have adapted to survive on the harsh, exposed rocks of the shoreline. Join Mary and explore how these flowers have developed the ability to trap and feed on insect prey.

Drop-in: 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM Visitor Centre, Agawa Bay

DISCOVERING DARKNESS: ASK AN ASTRONOMER – Have you ever wondered how to use a telescope? Have you wished to know the names of the stars? Ask special guest astronomer Jeffery Deans to discover the wonders of space and get answers to your burning questions!

7:30 PM Amphitheatre, Agawa Bay

SPECIAL EVENT: OPEN MIC NIGHT! – Join LSPP Staff and get your groove on! We’re calling on you to bring your musical talent to our open mic night. If you aren’t a solo musician, that’s okay! Be sure to stick around to sing some group campfire songs. Visitors are welcome to bring their own musical instruments, or use the ones provided.