Friday Morning News – August 22nd

Weather:
- Today – A few showers ending this morning then cloudy. Wind southwest 20 km/h becoming light this afternoon. High 20. Humidex 26. UV index 5 or moderate.
- Tonight – Cloudy. 40% chance of showers this evening and after midnight with risk of a thunderstorm. Wind southwest 20 km/h becoming light late this evening. Low 13.
- Saturday – Cloudy. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud near noon with 40% chance of showers in the afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon. High 20. UV index 6 or high.
- Saturday Night – Cloudy with 60% chance of showers. Low 10.
Marine Weather:
- Wind – Wind variable 10 knots becoming southwest 10 this morning, then increasing to southwest 15 early this evening. Wind veering to west 15 near midnight. Wind west 15 Saturday.
- Waves – Waves 0.5 metres or less building to 0.5 to 1 this evening.
- Weather & Visibility – Scattered showers ending near noon with a risk of thunderstorms. Scattered showers tonight and Saturday. Risk of thunderstorms this evening and Saturday afternoon and evening. Fog patches dissipating Saturday morning.
News Tidbits:
- The 43rd Annual Salmon Derby begins this afternoon. Boats will follow the Derby official boat down the river at approximately 4:20 with fishing beginning after the official start at 5 p.m. today, and the Parade of Lights (boats returning to the Marina) around 8 p.m. Good luck to all anglers!
