Today at LSPP – Friday, August 22nd

FRIDAY, AUGUST 22

Drop-in: 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM Visitor Centre, Agawa Bay

NATURE CONNECTION: NATURE OBSERVATION – Attention is one of the most generous gifts we can give. Take a moment to pause, observe, question, and connect with the natural world. Use the “I notice, I wonder, it reminds me of” observation routine to explore a single leaf – you’ll be amazed by what you discover. Record and celebrate your observations in the nature journal provided. All ages are welcome.

1:00 PM – 3:00 PM Visitor Centre, Agawa Bay

MEET THE NATURALIST: A HOWLING GOOD TIME – Often heard howling at the moon, wolves are mysterious creatures of the night. Join Wylan and Sree to discover the world of wolves, how they interact with other creatures of the forest, and how they shape the ecosystem of Lake Superior Provincial Park.

9:00 PM Visitor Centre, Agawa Bay

GUIDED HIKE: NATURALIST NIGHT CLUB – Lake Superior Provincial Park has some of the darkest night skies in all of North America, making it the perfect environment for an active nightlife. Join the party with Kelly, Rose, and Ari to explore the exciting world of nocturnal wildlife. This easy hike will begin at the Visitor Centre at Agawa Bay. Please sport sturdy shoes and dress appropriately for the weather. Bug spray is recommended.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 23

Drop-in: 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM Visitor Centre, Agawa Bay

MEET THE NATURALIST: CLEVER CORVIDS – Are you smarter than an American Crow? What about a Common Raven? Blue Jay? Canada Jay? Known for their intelligence and importance to LSPP, join Wylan to discover some of the most brilliant birds and try your hand at some tests to see if you are, in fact, smarter than a corvid.

Drop in: 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM Visitor Centre, Agawa Bay

MEET THE NATURALIST: FLASHY FIREFLIES – Fireflies don’t just glow for show! Join Tessa to learn the complex language behind their flashes, and how these beautiful beetles thrive in Dark Sky Preserves like Lake Superior Provincial Park.

Drop in: 3:00 PM – 5:00 PM Gatehouse, Agawa Bay

NATURE CONNECTION: BEAR AWARE – Campground or Black Bear Habitat? You’re standing in both! Join Lauren and Sree for a meaningful conversation about living alongside Black Bears and discover practical tips to keep your campsite safe—for people and bears.

7:30 PM Amphitheatre, Agawa Bay

EVENING PRESENTATION: BATTY ABOUT BATS – Our bats don’t turn into vampires or suck blood, but they still rule our night skies. Join Rose and Kelly for a fun true or false game to dispel common myths and discover why bats are important to the LSPP ecosystem. You’ll also find out what you can do to help your bat populations nationwide. You may even get a chance to see or hear a bat after the presentation!