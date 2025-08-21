Today at LSPP – Thursday, August 21st

THURSDAY, AUGUST 21

10:00 AM – 12:00 PM Visitor Centre, Agawa Bay

MEET THE NATURALIST: COMMUNITY SCIENCE – How many times have you come across a plant, bird, or animal that you couldn’t identify? Join Anna to learn how to become a community scientist using helpful technology, and why your contributions are so important!

Drop-in: 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM Visitor Centre, Agawa Bay

ART WORKSHOP: AURORA ARTISTRY – The spectacular dark skies of Lake Superior Provincial Park provide a source of inspiration for artists and astronomers alike! Join Wylan and Sree to paint the aurora borealis and other wonders of the night sky with watercolours. Painting supplies will be provided. All ages welcome.

Drop-in: 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM Visitor Centre, Agawa Bay

RECREATION SKILLS: FANTASTIC FISHIN’ – Looking for that perfect fishing spot? We’ve got you covered! Join Mary to discover which fish you’ll find where, the best lures for the best catch, and an easy breakdown on fishing regulations within the park.

9:00 PM Amphitheatre, Agawa Bay

GUEST PRESENTATION: ASTROPHOTOGRAPHY – Interested in learning how to photograph the night sky like a pro? Join special guest astronomer Jeffrey Deans to learn some astrophotography techniques for both DSLR cameras and smartphones. Discover the types of night sky shots you can take, what the best camera settings are, and how to edit your photos! Afterwards, drop by any of our evening telescope observation sessions for help practicing your new skills.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 22

Drop-in: 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM Visitor Centre, Agawa Bay

NATURE CONNECTION: NATURE OBSERVATION – Attention is one of the most generous gifts we can give. Take a moment to pause, observe, question, and connect with the natural world. Use the “I notice, I wonder, it reminds me of” observation routine to explore a single leaf – you’ll be amazed by what you discover. Record and celebrate your observations in the nature journal provided. All ages are welcome.

1:00 PM – 3:00 PM Visitor Centre, Agawa Bay

MEET THE NATURALIST: A HOWLING GOOD TIME – Often heard howling at the moon, wolves are mysterious creatures of the night. Join Wylan and Sree to discover the world of wolves, how they interact with other creatures of the forest, and how they shape the ecosystem of Lake Superior Provincial Park.

9:00 PM Visitor Centre, Agawa Bay

GUIDED HIKE: NATURALIST NIGHT CLUB – Lake Superior Provincial Park has some of the darkest night skies in all of North America, making it the perfect environment for an active nightlife. Join the party with Kelly, Rose, and Ari to explore the exciting world of nocturnal wildlife. This easy hike will begin at the Visitor Centre at Agawa Bay. Please sport sturdy shoes and dress appropriately for the weather. Bug spray is recommended.