Today at LSPP – Wednesday, August 20th

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 20

Drop-in: 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM Visitor Centre, Agawa Bay

DISCOVERING DARKNESS: HUMANS AND THE DARK – Did you know that dark skies are not only beneficial for nocturnal critters, but also for us humans? Join Tessa to learn what it means for the park to be a Dark Sky Preserve and why the darkness is important for our health. Find out how you can limit light pollution too!

Drop-in: 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM Visitor Centre, Agawa Bay

RECREATION SKILLS: BACKCOUNTRY 101 – Calling all paddlers, hikers, and everyone in between! Meet Priya to get inspired for your next camping trip in the backcountry of Lake Superior Provincial Park.

THURSDAY, AUGUST 21

10:00 AM – 12:00 PM Visitor Centre, Agawa Bay

MEET THE NATURALIST: COMMUNITY SCIENCE – How many times have you come across a plant, bird, or animal that you couldn’t identify? Join Anna to learn how to become a community scientist using helpful technology, and why your contributions are so important!

Drop-in: 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM Visitor Centre, Agawa Bay

ART WORKSHOP: AURORA ARTISTRY – The spectacular dark skies of Lake Superior Provincial Park provide a source of inspiration for artists and astronomers alike! Join Wylan and Sree to paint the aurora borealis and other wonders of the night sky with watercolours. Painting supplies will be provided. All ages welcome.

Drop-in: 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM Visitor Centre, Agawa Bay

RECREATION SKILLS: FANTASTIC FISHIN’ – Looking for that perfect fishing spot? We’ve got you covered! Join Mary to discover which fish you’ll find where, the best lures for the best catch, and an easy breakdown on fishing regulations within the park.

9:00 PM Amphitheatre, Agawa Bay

GUEST PRESENTATION: ASTROPHOTOGRAPHY – Interested in learning how to photograph the night sky like a pro? Join special guest astronomer Jeffrey Deans to learn some astrophotography techniques for both DSLR cameras and smartphones. Discover the types of night sky shots you can take, what the best camera settings are, and how to edit your photos! Afterwards, drop by any of our evening telescope observation sessions for help practicing your new skills.