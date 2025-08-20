Men’s Night Golf – August 14th

Aug 14/25 Week #14 148 Golfers Sunny 20*C

Thursday Men’s Night on August 21st Tee times are:

2 p.m. Early Round

5:15 p.m. Late Round

* Please ensure all “Spares” are being paid.

Flight Winners:

1st Flight Score 1st Dylan Buckell Brandon Case Cain Miller 31 2nd Lee Bryar Derek Hardy Kyle Wood 32 3rd Max Simon Brett Robinson Eben Leadbetter 32 2nd Flight Score 1st Brandon Case Bradley Case Darcy Pilon 33 2nd Scott Carruthers John Leadbetter Gibby 34 3rd Max Simon Brett Robinson Eben Leadbetter 34 3rd Flight Score 1st Mark McRae Rolly Lachapelle Mike McCoy 34 2nd Derek Shoppoff Guy Lachapelle Gilbert Bouchard 34 3rd Al MacDonald Bernie Erechook Mojo 35 4th Flight Score 1st Peter Moore Chris Buckell Dan Szekely 35 2nd Cooper Moore Austin Fellinger Erik Morrison 35 3rd Vic Sillanpaa Eric Mitrikas H. Morrison 35 5th Flight Score 1st Jeremiah Lafebvre Ian Senecal Bob Cliffe 36 2nd Anders Dereski Mitch Lemoyne Nick Farand 36 3rd Ray McGregor Owen McGregor Mark Beland 36 6th Flight Score 1st Rene Gagne Dave Jennings Eric Comtois 37 2nd Gino Trovarello Bruce Placido Frank Desmoulin 37 3rd Andre Champagne Denis Lebarge Spare 37 7th Flight Score 1st Butch Terris Peter Russ Paul Vachon 38 2nd Jeremiah Lefebvre Kevin Fellinger Austin Fellinger 38 3rd Ty Martel Hunter Martel Richard Davidson 38 8th Flight Score 1st Mitch Sissing Thomas Smith Mateo Jenkins 39 2nd Rick Funk Kevin Sabourin Chris Burry 39 3rd Perry Kauk Morgan Loranger Eric Gerstenbuhler 40 9th Flight Score 1st Tom Fahrer Adam Fahrer Gary Fahrer 41 2nd Jacob Smith Kaiden White Shawn Gilbert 41

Special Event Winners:

Hole #1 – Closest to the Pin, North of 17 Pizza – Al MacDonald

Hole #2 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Northern Lights Ford – Brandon Case

Hole #3 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Stretch Lumber – Ty Martel

Hole #4 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Whitefish Lodge – Lee Bryar (Eagle tie breaker)

Hole # 5 – Closest to the Pin, $60 Forest & Land Control – Sedrik Rioux

Hole #6 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Voucher AJ’s Pizza – Michel Lemoyne

Hole #7 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Mission Motors – Denis Laberge

Hole #8 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Trans Canada Chrysler – Marc Desjardins

Hole #9 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Wawa Motor Inn – Brandon Case

$60 Car Wash Donated by Martel Customs – Jame Morden

Hole #5 Senior 65+ Longest Drive, $25 Cash MGC Board – Paul Bernath

Hole #8 Men’s Longest Drive, $25 Gift Certificate Canadian Tire Wawa – Austin Fellinger

$30 Cash Draw #1 – Brett Robinson

$30 Cash Draw #2 – Kyle Wood

25’ Putt $50 – No Winner

Hole in One Prize $800 – No Winner