Men’s Night Golf – August 14th

Aug 14/25 Week #14 148 Golfers Sunny 20*C

Thursday Men’s Night on August 21st Tee times are:

  • 2 p.m. Early Round
  • 5:15 p.m. Late Round

* Please ensure all “Spares” are being paid.

 

Flight Winners:

1st Flight Score
1st Dylan Buckell Brandon Case Cain Miller 31
2nd Lee Bryar Derek Hardy Kyle Wood 32
3rd Max Simon Brett Robinson Eben Leadbetter 32
2nd Flight Score
1st Brandon Case Bradley Case Darcy Pilon 33
2nd Scott Carruthers John Leadbetter Gibby 34
3rd Max Simon Brett Robinson Eben Leadbetter 34
3rd Flight Score
1st Mark McRae Rolly Lachapelle Mike McCoy 34
2nd Derek Shoppoff Guy Lachapelle Gilbert Bouchard 34
3rd Al MacDonald Bernie Erechook Mojo 35
4th Flight Score
1st Peter Moore Chris Buckell Dan Szekely 35
2nd Cooper Moore Austin Fellinger Erik Morrison 35
3rd Vic Sillanpaa Eric Mitrikas H. Morrison 35
5th Flight Score
1st Jeremiah Lafebvre Ian Senecal Bob Cliffe 36
2nd Anders Dereski Mitch Lemoyne Nick Farand 36
3rd Ray McGregor Owen McGregor Mark Beland 36
6th Flight Score
1st Rene Gagne Dave Jennings Eric Comtois 37
2nd Gino Trovarello Bruce Placido Frank Desmoulin 37
3rd Andre Champagne Denis Lebarge Spare 37
7th Flight Score
1st Butch Terris Peter Russ Paul Vachon 38
2nd Jeremiah Lefebvre Kevin Fellinger Austin Fellinger 38
3rd Ty Martel Hunter Martel Richard Davidson 38
8th Flight Score
1st Mitch Sissing Thomas Smith Mateo Jenkins 39
2nd Rick Funk Kevin Sabourin Chris Burry 39
3rd Perry Kauk Morgan Loranger Eric Gerstenbuhler 40
9th Flight Score
1st Tom Fahrer Adam Fahrer Gary Fahrer 41
2nd Jacob Smith Kaiden White Shawn Gilbert 41

Special Event Winners:

Hole #1 – Closest to the Pin, North of 17 Pizza – Al MacDonald
Hole #2 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Northern Lights Ford – Brandon Case
Hole #3 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Stretch Lumber – Ty Martel
Hole #4 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Whitefish Lodge – Lee Bryar (Eagle tie breaker)
Hole # 5 – Closest to the Pin, $60 Forest & Land Control – Sedrik Rioux
Hole #6 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Voucher AJ’s Pizza – Michel Lemoyne
Hole #7 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Mission Motors – Denis Laberge
Hole #8 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Trans Canada Chrysler – Marc Desjardins
Hole #9 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Wawa Motor Inn – Brandon Case

$60 Car Wash Donated by Martel Customs – Jame Morden

Hole #5 Senior 65+ Longest Drive, $25 Cash MGC Board – Paul Bernath
Hole #8 Men’s Longest Drive, $25 Gift Certificate Canadian Tire Wawa – Austin Fellinger

$30 Cash Draw #1 – Brett Robinson
$30 Cash Draw #2 – Kyle Wood

25’ Putt $50 – No Winner

Hole in One Prize $800 – No Winner

