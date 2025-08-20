Men’s Night Golf – August 14th

|Aug 14/25
|Week #14
|148 Golfers
|Sunny
|20*C
Thursday Men’s Night on August 21st Tee times are:
- 2 p.m. Early Round
- 5:15 p.m. Late Round
* Please ensure all “Spares” are being paid.
Flight Winners:
|1st Flight
|Score
|1st
|Dylan Buckell
|Brandon Case
|Cain Miller
|31
|2nd
|Lee Bryar
|Derek Hardy
|Kyle Wood
|32
|3rd
|Max Simon
|Brett Robinson
|Eben Leadbetter
|32
|2nd Flight
|Score
|1st
|Brandon Case
|Bradley Case
|Darcy Pilon
|33
|2nd
|Scott Carruthers
|John Leadbetter
|Gibby
|34
|3rd
|Max Simon
|Brett Robinson
|Eben Leadbetter
|34
|3rd Flight
|Score
|1st
|Mark McRae
|Rolly Lachapelle
|Mike McCoy
|34
|2nd
|Derek Shoppoff
|Guy Lachapelle
|Gilbert Bouchard
|34
|3rd
|Al MacDonald
|Bernie Erechook
|Mojo
|35
|4th Flight
|Score
|1st
|Peter Moore
|Chris Buckell
|Dan Szekely
|35
|2nd
|Cooper Moore
|Austin Fellinger
|Erik Morrison
|35
|3rd
|Vic Sillanpaa
|Eric Mitrikas
|H. Morrison
|35
|5th Flight
|Score
|1st
|Jeremiah Lafebvre
|Ian Senecal
|Bob Cliffe
|36
|2nd
|Anders Dereski
|Mitch Lemoyne
|Nick Farand
|36
|3rd
|Ray McGregor
|Owen McGregor
|Mark Beland
|36
|6th Flight
|Score
|1st
|Rene Gagne
|Dave Jennings
|Eric Comtois
|37
|2nd
|Gino Trovarello
|Bruce Placido
|Frank Desmoulin
|37
|3rd
|Andre Champagne
|Denis Lebarge
|Spare
|37
|7th Flight
|Score
|1st
|Butch Terris
|Peter Russ
|Paul Vachon
|38
|2nd
|Jeremiah Lefebvre
|Kevin Fellinger
|Austin Fellinger
|38
|3rd
|Ty Martel
|Hunter Martel
|Richard Davidson
|38
|8th Flight
|Score
|1st
|Mitch Sissing
|Thomas Smith
|Mateo Jenkins
|39
|2nd
|Rick Funk
|Kevin Sabourin
|Chris Burry
|39
|3rd
|Perry Kauk
|Morgan Loranger
|Eric Gerstenbuhler
|40
|9th Flight
|Score
|1st
|Tom Fahrer
|Adam Fahrer
|Gary Fahrer
|41
|2nd
|Jacob Smith
|Kaiden White
|Shawn Gilbert
|41
Special Event Winners:
Hole #1 – Closest to the Pin, North of 17 Pizza – Al MacDonald
Hole #2 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Northern Lights Ford – Brandon Case
Hole #3 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Stretch Lumber – Ty Martel
Hole #4 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Whitefish Lodge – Lee Bryar (Eagle tie breaker)
Hole # 5 – Closest to the Pin, $60 Forest & Land Control – Sedrik Rioux
Hole #6 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Voucher AJ’s Pizza – Michel Lemoyne
Hole #7 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Mission Motors – Denis Laberge
Hole #8 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Trans Canada Chrysler – Marc Desjardins
Hole #9 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Wawa Motor Inn – Brandon Case
$60 Car Wash Donated by Martel Customs – Jame Morden
Hole #5 Senior 65+ Longest Drive, $25 Cash MGC Board – Paul Bernath
Hole #8 Men’s Longest Drive, $25 Gift Certificate Canadian Tire Wawa – Austin Fellinger
$30 Cash Draw #1 – Brett Robinson
$30 Cash Draw #2 – Kyle Wood
25’ Putt $50 – No Winner
Hole in One Prize $800 – No Winner
