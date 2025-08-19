Wawa Family Health Team Welcomes Dr. Thomas Dymond

Welcome to Dr. Thomas Dymond, who joined the Wawa Family Health Team on August 1st, 2025.

Thomas is Mi’kmaq from Nova Scotia with roots in Bear River First Nation. He grew up in a charming little town in the Annapolis Valley and went on to earn his undergraduate and master’s degrees in kinesiology at Memorial University of Newfoundland. After completing his medical doctorate at Queen’s University, Thomas finished his family medicine residency and started doing contract work here in Wawa. He absolutely fell in love with the peaceful vibe of Wawa!

Thomas has moved to Wawa with his partner Daniel, and their two Goldendoodles, Luna and Mui’n. In his free time, he enjoys hiking, camping, cycling, and gardening. He even tried his luck at the Wawa Ice Fishing Derby this past winter and is hoping to reel in a fish next year.

Dr. Dymond will begin practice immediately, taking care of patients who were previously rostered to Dr. Shaffaf and Dr. Robinson. Patients of Dr. Shaffaf and Dr. Robinson are required to bring a valid health card to the Wawa Family Health Team to complete roster paperwork to join Dr. Dymond’s new practice within the next 30 days.

Please note that without a valid health card, you cannot be rostered.

On behalf of the physicians, we would like to thank the Lady Dunn Health Centre for their support in recruitment efforts.