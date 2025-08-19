Today at LSPP – Tuesday, August 19th

TUESDAY, AUGUST 19

Drop-in: 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM Visitor Centre, Agawa Bay

MEET THE NATURALIST: MOTH MADNESS – It’s a bee! It’s a leaf! Wait, it’s a… moth? Moths have an impressive closet of disguises, filled with patterns and colours. Join Lauren and Mary to learn how the mind-boggling diversity of moths has been shaped by their friends and foes.

Drop-in: 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM Visitor Centre, Agawa Bay

DISCOVERING DARKNESS: DARK SKY – Have you ever wondered why the stars in the park seem brighter than those in the city? Visit Ari to discover more about what it means to be a Dark Sky Preserve and how nocturnal creatures benefit from the preservation of darkness.

9:00 PM Amphitheatre, Agawa Bay

GUEST PRESENTATION: BINOCULAR ASTRONOMY – Don’t have a telescope, but want to get into astronomy? Any pair of binoculars will do! Join special guest astronomer Jeffrey Deans to find out what types of night sky objects are visible with binoculars, and how you can find them. After the presentation, you’ll be invited to join us on the beach for a guided session observing the night sky.

Binoculars will be provided, but feel free to bring your own pair. In case of inclement weather, the presentation will be relocated to the Visitor Centre and the practical session will be cancelled.

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 20

Drop-in: 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM Visitor Centre, Agawa Bay

DISCOVERING DARKNESS: HUMANS AND THE DARK – Did you know that dark skies are not only beneficial for nocturnal critters, but also for us humans? Join Tessa to learn what it means for the park to be a Dark Sky Preserve and why the darkness is important for our health. Find out how you can limit light pollution too!

Drop-in: 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM Visitor Centre, Agawa Bay

RECREATION SKILLS: BACKCOUNTRY 101 – Calling all paddlers, hikers, and everyone in between! Meet Priya to get inspired for your next camping trip in the backcountry of Lake Superior Provincial Park.