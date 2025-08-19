Fred Eaglesmith is coming to play three new concerts in small halls in Northeastern Ontario at the far end of September 2025. Fred will be playing live original music alongside the talented Tif Ginn.

From the many Fred Eaglesmith shows planned for this fall, as far away Texas, these new northern Ontario shows are the most tightly grouped together. They are also small halls, which means that they promise excellent sound.

Booking an advance ticket and booking accommodation in the areas of these concerts should be done soon, as they are rural places. Fortunately, there are excellent provincial parks open, including one in Pointe Au Baril that has a few cabins. Bruce Mines also has a municipal campground and motels. These shows are suitable for all ages.

Aspiring songwriters and performers of all ages call and write Fred with questions on how to have a career like his. And what can he say? Start writing songs when you’re 10 years old. Grow up with poverty, agriculture, religion, and eight siblings. Run away from home. Hop freight trains. Start a business. Lose a business.

Struggle to get any gig. Drive to Nashville with no money and pockets full of songs. Get a record deal. Lose a record deal. Win a Juno Award. Break down on the side of the road every day for days on end. Become a cult hero and amass a following of self-proclaimed “Fred Heads.” Tour relentlessly. Become everyone’s favourite. Becomes nobody’s favourite. Follow your gut. Smarten up. Don’t care what anybody thinks. Be fair. Be loyal no matter what. Keep going. Soften up. Give people a break. Expect nothing. Give everything. Keep going. Allow yourself to be happy. Find out who you are and deal with that. Don’t stay in fancy hotels. Write good songs.

After all these years touring the United States, Canada, and Europe, having his songs covered by some of the biggest names in music, and appearing on “The Late Show with David Letterman” – the enigmatic, countrified, Rock n’ Roll troubadour, Fred Eaglesmith, is carrying on with musical wife Tif Ginn.

Tif Ginn is a gutsy, amazing singer and a transcendent songwriter who has spent most of her life touring and playing music. She’s funny too. Her impressive, sultry vocals and glorious harmonies with Fred, along with her multiple instrument additions to the show will have you in awe. This girl has it all, including Fred.

Eaglesmith is a veteran of the music industry and at the same time is about as far away from actually participating in today’s music industry as one could be. Never operating within anyone’s boundaries, he continues to set the standard for independent artists everywhere. You are invited to come out and see for yourself.

Advance tickets are available now. Advance tickets are $50. Door Price $60. All tickets are available online at www.fredeaglesmith.com.

Friday, Sept. 26, 7:30 p.m. Pointe Au Baril Community Centre, 70 S. Shore Road, Pointe Au Baril, ON. Advance tickets available locally at Pointe Au Baril Station, White Squall Outdoor Store in Parry Sound.

Saturday, Sept. 27, 7:30 p.m. Gore Bay Community Hall, 52 Meredith St., Gore Bay, Manitoulin Island, ON. Advance tickets available beside the hall at Betty’s Convenience Store.

Sunday, Sept. 28, 3 p.m. Matinee. Bruce Mines Community Hall, Highway 17, Bruce Mines, ON Advance tickets available in Bruce Mines at The Cake Lady, at The Rad Zone on Queen St., Sault Ste. Marie.

Written by Cal Orok, Thank you for your support of independent Canadian music.