Today at LSPP – Monday, August 18th

MONDAY, AUGUST 18

Drop-in: 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM Visitor Centre, Agawa Bay

MEET THE NATURALIST: THE SECRET LIFE OF FLYING SQUIRRELS – It’s a bird? It’s a plane? Wait… It’s a Northern Flying Squirrel! Join Rose to discover more about these nocturnal critters and the secrets behind their gift of “flight”.

Drop-in: 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM Visitor Centre, Agawa Bay

MEET THE NATURALIST: OWL ‘BOUT THAT – “Who cooks for you, who cooks for you alllll.” Often heard between dawn and dusk, owls are mysterious raptors of the night. Join Ari and Mary to discover the world of owls, what makes them one of the best hunters in the forest, and why they are so important to Lake Superior Provincial Park.

TUESDAY, AUGUST 19

Drop-in: 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM Visitor Centre, Agawa Bay

MEET THE NATURALIST: MOTH MADNESS – It’s a bee! It’s a leaf! Wait, it’s a… moth? Moths have an impressive closet of disguises, filled with patterns and colours. Join Lauren and Mary to learn how the mind-boggling diversity of moths has been shaped by their friends and foes.

Drop-in: 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM Visitor Centre, Agawa Bay

DISCOVERING DARKNESS: DARK SKY – Have you ever wondered why the stars in the park seem brighter than those in the city? Visit Ari to discover more about what it means to be a Dark Sky Preserve and how nocturnal creatures benefit from the preservation of darkness.

9:00 PM Amphitheatre, Agawa Bay

GUEST PRESENTATION: BINOCULAR ASTRONOMY – Don’t have a telescope, but want to get into astronomy? Any pair of binoculars will do! Join special guest astronomer Jeffrey Deans to find out what types of night sky objects are visible with binoculars, and how you can find them. After the presentation, you’ll be invited to join us on the beach for a guided session observing the night sky.

Binoculars will be provided, but feel free to bring your own pair. In case of inclement weather, the presentation will be relocated to the Visitor Centre and the practical session will be cancelled.