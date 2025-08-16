Today at LSPP – August 16th

SATURDAY, AUGUST 16

Drop-in: 1:00PM – 3:00 PM Visitor Centre, Agawa Bay

DISCOVERING DARKNESS: ASK AN ASTRONOMER – Have you ever wondered how to use a telescope? Have you wished to know the names of the stars? Ask special guest astronomer Jeffery Deans to discover the wonders of space and get answers to your burning questions!

Drop in: 7:30 PM – 10:00 PM Visitor Centre, Agawa Bay

SPECIAL EVENT: NIGHT AT THE MUSEUM – Join us as we light up the Visitor Centre at Agawa Bay after hours for this special event! We invite you to explore the museum and celebrate LSPP’s Dark Sky Preserve and the beauty, biodiversity, and cultural heritage it protects. Meet our Discovery Team as you drop by different stations to learn about the stars, aurora borealis, bats, owls and more. Enjoy a cup of hot chocolate or tea and gather around for some campfire songs!

SUNDAY, AUGUST 17

Drop-in: 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM Visitor Centre, Agawa Bay

MEET THE NATURALIST: LOVELY LOONS – Their graceful forms and haunting calls are iconic of northern wilderness, but loons are also powerful birds, built to withstand the challenges of Lake Superior’s landscape. Join Wylan and Mary to learn about their impressive adaptations and behaviours, and how you can help to protect the watersheds they depend on.

Drop-in: 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM Visitor Centre, Agawa Bay

DISCOVERING DARKNESS: HUMANS AND THE DARK – Did you know that dark skies are not only beneficial for nocturnal critters, but also for us humans? Join Kelly and Tessa to learn what it means for the park to be a Dark Sky Preserve and why the darkness is important for our health. Find out how you can limit light pollution too!

Drop-in: 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM Gatehouse, Rabbit Blanket Lake

NATURE CONNECTION: BEAR AWARE – Campground or Black Bear Habitat? You’re standing in both! Join Priya and Sydney for a meaningful conversation about living alongside Black Bears and discover practical tips to keep your campsite safe—for people and bears.

Drop-in: 3:00 PM – 5:00 PM Visitor Centre, Agawa Bay

SPECIAL EVENT: SOLAR TELESCOPE VIEWING – Have you ever wondered what the sun looked like up close? Come and join guest astronomer Jeffrey Deans to view the sun through a special solar telescope. Discover sunspots, coronal loops and mass ejections, and much more! This event will be cancelled in the event of overcast skies. Please dress appropriately for the weather.

9:00 PM Amphitheatre, Agawa Bay

GUEST PRESENTATION: ASTROPHOTOGRAPHY – Interested in learning how to photograph the night sky like a pro? Join special guest astronomer Jeffrey Deans to learn some astrophotography techniques for both DSLR cameras and smartphones. Discover the types of night sky shots you can take, what the best camera settings are, and how to edit your photos! Afterwards, drop by any of our evening telescope observation sessions for help practicing your new skills.