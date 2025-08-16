Saturday Morning News – August 16

Weather:
- Today – Mainly cloudy. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 23. Humidex 30. UV index 7 or high.
- Tonight Clearing this evening. Low 7.
- Sunday – A mix of sun and cloud. Clearing near noon. High 20. UV index 7 or high.\
- Sunday Night – Cloudy. Low 9.
Marine Weather (Today -> Sunday):
- Wind – Strong wind warning in effect. Wind light becoming north 10 knots near noon then increasing to north 15 early this evening. Wind veering to northeast 15 near midnight then increasing to northeast 20 late overnight. Wind diminishing to northeast 15 Sunday morning and to northeast 10 Sunday evening.
- Waves – Waves 0.5 metres or less building to 0.5 to 1 this evening and to 1 to 1.5 Sunday morning. Waves subsiding to 0.5 to 1 near noon Sunday and to 0.5 or less Sunday evening.
- Weather & Visibility – Scattered showers and fog patches ending this morning with a risk of thunderstorms.
News Tidbits:
- The Wawa Salmon Derby anglers begin the 5 Day Pre-Fishing Contest. It runs from August 16-20, 2025. Good luck to all!
