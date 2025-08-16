Ladies Night – August 13th

99 Golfers
Thank you once again to our sponsors, players, and volunteers!
1st Flight:
1st – Laura Mitchell, Jen Lamontagne, Spare 39
2nd – Guylaine Domich, Jenny Hughes, Lanie Rutland-Kelly 39
3rd – Marcie DLF, Cassee Provost, Rachael Korytko-Amos 39
2nd Flight:
1st – Chanelle Martelli, Ashley Coombs, Sarah Perreria 42
2nd – Delmarr Lowe, Kassandra Kenny, Spare 45
3rd – Kylie Millette, Chelsey Bolton, Spare 45
3rd Flight:
1st – Chrystal Morden, Brooke McLellan, Spare 45
2nd – Anya Switzer, Carole Bouffard, Heidi McLaren 46
3rd – Mel Charbonneau, Carrie Belanger, Gen Verreault 46
4th Flight:
1st – Kayla Lamon, Nadine Cartledge, Mireille Pouliot 47
2nd – Stephanie Meloche, Monique Kryszewski, Ann Fenlon 48
3rd – Lynne Zuliani, Linda Sillaanpa, Barb Leschishin 48
5th Flight:
1st – Grace Dereski, Cassidy Michalcewicz, Spare 49
2nd – Chrissy McRae, Ida Vernier, Katherine Turmelle 49
3rd- Marcelle Terris, Beth Vachon, Brenda Tait 49
6th Flight:
1st – Jennifer McLaughlin, Laurie Oliver, Kathy Miller 50
2nd – Kathy Culhane, Jenny Weatherbee, Flo Orr 50
7th Flight:
1st – Kelsey Dechamplain, Karine Despatie, Spare 53
2nd – Nicole Jones, Leah Isosaari, Valerie Morris 54
Special Event Winners:
Hole #1- Closest to the Pin (3rd shot) Wawa Rent-All & Repair $25.00 Gift Certificate – Marcie DLF
Hole #1 – Longest Putt – AJ’s Pizza & Wholesale $30.00 Coupon – Lisa Tait
Hole #2 – Closest to the Pizza Box – North of 17 Restaurant Lg Pep & Cheese – Shirley Hale
Hole #2 – Closest to the Pin (4th Shot) – Northern Lights Ford $30.00 cash – Jenny Hughes
Hole #2 – Longest Putt – Fenlon’s Pharmacy $20.00 cash – Laurie Oliver
Hole #3 – Closest to the pin (1st shot) – Villeneuve Construction $25.00 cash – Jenny Hughes
Hole #4 – Longest Drive (60+) Wawa Home Building Centre $30.00 Gift Certificate – Maury O’Neill
Hole #4 – Closest to the Pin (4th Shot) Forest & Land Control Inc $60.00 cash –Rachael Korytko-Amos (Birdie)
Hole #4 – Longest Putt – Wawa Motor Inn $25.00 cash – Lynne Zuliani
Hole #5 – Longest Drive (anyone) Eighty-Five Electric $25.00 cash – Alexis Alexopoulos
Hole #5 – Closest to the Pin (3rd shot) Whitefish Lodge $30.00 cash – Erin Andrews
Hole #6 – Closest to the Pin (3rd shot) Wilderness Helicopters $30.00 cash – Marcie DLF
Hole #6 – Longest Putt – RD Contracting $25.00 cash – Norma Kauk
Hole #7 – Closest to the Pin (1st shot) – Mission Motors $25.00 cash – Anya Switzer
Hole #8 – Longest Drive (59 -) –Nathan Provost & Sons $30.00 cash – Alexis Alexopoulos
Hole #8 – Closest to the Pin (3rd shot) – Trans Canada Chrysler – $30.00 cash – Laura Mitchell
Hole #8 – Longest Putt – Martel Customs $60.00 coupon – Kathy Culhane
Hole #9 – Closest to the Pin (3rd shot) – Books 2 Go $25.00 cash – Rachael Korytko-Amos (Birdie)
Hole #9 – Longest Putt – Canadian Tire $25.00 Gift Certificate – Ashlee Pelletier
Draws:
Michipicoten Golf Club – $15.00 cash – Guylaine Domich
Ladies Night – $20.00 cash – Jennie Weatherbee
25ft putt – ($600.00 pot): Deralise Senecal, Tia Pilon, Lisa Tait – No winner (Next week’s pot $650)
Hole in One on Hole 3 or 7 ($3,380.00) – No winner (Next week’s pot $3,430)
- Ladies Night – August 13th - August 16, 2025
- Today at LSPP – August 16th - August 16, 2025
- Anya Pinel – Taking Aim! - August 16, 2025