Ladies Night – August 13th

99 Golfers

Thank you once again to our sponsors, players, and volunteers!

1st Flight:

1st – Laura Mitchell, Jen Lamontagne, Spare 39

2nd – Guylaine Domich, Jenny Hughes, Lanie Rutland-Kelly 39

3rd – Marcie DLF, Cassee Provost, Rachael Korytko-Amos 39

2nd Flight:

1st – Chanelle Martelli, Ashley Coombs, Sarah Perreria 42

2nd – Delmarr Lowe, Kassandra Kenny, Spare 45

3rd – Kylie Millette, Chelsey Bolton, Spare 45

3rd Flight:

1st – Chrystal Morden, Brooke McLellan, Spare 45

2nd – Anya Switzer, Carole Bouffard, Heidi McLaren 46

3rd – Mel Charbonneau, Carrie Belanger, Gen Verreault 46

4th Flight:

1st – Kayla Lamon, Nadine Cartledge, Mireille Pouliot 47

2nd – Stephanie Meloche, Monique Kryszewski, Ann Fenlon 48

3rd – Lynne Zuliani, Linda Sillaanpa, Barb Leschishin 48

5th Flight:

1st – Grace Dereski, Cassidy Michalcewicz, Spare 49

2nd – Chrissy McRae, Ida Vernier, Katherine Turmelle 49

3rd- Marcelle Terris, Beth Vachon, Brenda Tait 49

6th Flight:

1st – Jennifer McLaughlin, Laurie Oliver, Kathy Miller 50

2nd – Kathy Culhane, Jenny Weatherbee, Flo Orr 50

7th Flight:

1st – Kelsey Dechamplain, Karine Despatie, Spare 53

2nd – Nicole Jones, Leah Isosaari, Valerie Morris 54

Special Event Winners:

Hole #1- Closest to the Pin (3rd shot) Wawa Rent-All & Repair $25.00 Gift Certificate – Marcie DLF

Hole #1 – Longest Putt – AJ’s Pizza & Wholesale $30.00 Coupon – Lisa Tait

Hole #2 – Closest to the Pizza Box – North of 17 Restaurant Lg Pep & Cheese – Shirley Hale

Hole #2 – Closest to the Pin (4th Shot) – Northern Lights Ford $30.00 cash – Jenny Hughes

Hole #2 – Longest Putt – Fenlon’s Pharmacy $20.00 cash – Laurie Oliver

Hole #3 – Closest to the pin (1st shot) – Villeneuve Construction $25.00 cash – Jenny Hughes

Hole #4 – Longest Drive (60+) Wawa Home Building Centre $30.00 Gift Certificate – Maury O’Neill

Hole #4 – Closest to the Pin (4th Shot) Forest & Land Control Inc $60.00 cash –Rachael Korytko-Amos (Birdie)

Hole #4 – Longest Putt – Wawa Motor Inn $25.00 cash – Lynne Zuliani

Hole #5 – Longest Drive (anyone) Eighty-Five Electric $25.00 cash – Alexis Alexopoulos

Hole #5 – Closest to the Pin (3rd shot) Whitefish Lodge $30.00 cash – Erin Andrews

Hole #6 – Closest to the Pin (3rd shot) Wilderness Helicopters $30.00 cash – Marcie DLF

Hole #6 – Longest Putt – RD Contracting $25.00 cash – Norma Kauk

Hole #7 – Closest to the Pin (1st shot) – Mission Motors $25.00 cash – Anya Switzer

Hole #8 – Longest Drive (59 -) –Nathan Provost & Sons $30.00 cash – Alexis Alexopoulos

Hole #8 – Closest to the Pin (3rd shot) – Trans Canada Chrysler – $30.00 cash – Laura Mitchell

Hole #8 – Longest Putt – Martel Customs $60.00 coupon – Kathy Culhane

Hole #9 – Closest to the Pin (3rd shot) – Books 2 Go $25.00 cash – Rachael Korytko-Amos (Birdie)

Hole #9 – Longest Putt – Canadian Tire $25.00 Gift Certificate – Ashlee Pelletier

Draws:

Michipicoten Golf Club – $15.00 cash – Guylaine Domich

Ladies Night – $20.00 cash – Jennie Weatherbee

25ft putt – ($600.00 pot): Deralise Senecal, Tia Pilon, Lisa Tait – No winner (Next week’s pot $650)

Hole in One on Hole 3 or 7 ($3,380.00) – No winner (Next week’s pot $3,430)