Anya Pinel – Taking Aim!

Sixteen-year-old Anya Pinel of Dubreuilville has earned a spot on Archery Team Canada in the U18 class for the World Archery Youth Championships, taking place August 17–24, 2025.

Anya first picked up a bow nine years ago, simply shooting for fun with friends. Guided by Coach Gord Bonitzke of Wawa and her father Steeve, her interest quickly grew into a passion. Before long, she set her sights on competing internationally and making her mark in the sport.

Working with her Team Canada coach, Sean McKenty, Anya has sharpened her skills, improved her scores, and set ambitious goals to one day represent Canada at the LA2028 Olympics.

Her first Team Canada appearance came in spring 2024 at the Youth and Masters Pan American Championship in El Salvador, where she placed 5th individually in the Under-18 division and captured a bronze medal in the Mixed Team event with teammate Riley.

This past September, she competed at the World Field Championship in Alberta. Since the event does not have an Under-18 division, Anya shot in the higher Under-21 bracket, finishing 7th overall. She also paired with teammate Dustin to win another bronze medal in the Mixed Team event.

Now, she’s aiming higher — determined to turn bronze into gold. Her next challenge begins Monday, August 18, in Winnipeg, Manitoba, where nearly 600 athletes from over 60 countries will compete. She will have the individual, the Women’s Team event and a possible Mixed Team event, depending on her scores.

Let’s rally behind Anya as she takes aim at the world! Friends, family, and supporters can send their good wishes or donations to help Anya with her journey to: [email protected]