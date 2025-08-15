Today at LSPP – August 15th

FRIDAY, AUGUST 15

Drop-in: 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM Visitor Centre, Agawa Bay

MEET THE NATURALIST: MARKS OF THE WILD – You may not always get to see animals in the park, but they are out there! Drop by and meet Kelly to learn ways to spot the signs that are left behind that are often overlooked.

1:00 PM Visitor Centre, Agawa Bay

ART WORKSHOP: A SPLASH OF COLOUR – Hidden below the surface of Lake Superior’s cool waters is a shimmering world of colour and clever camouflage. Join Wylan and Anna to get inspired by the beautiful fish that call the park home and learn fun techniques for painting patterned scales and fins. Painting supplies will be provided. All ages welcome.

7:30 PM Visitor Centre, Agawa Bay

GUEST PRESENTATION: WOLVES OF SOUTHERN ALGOMA – Little is known about wolves in this area. How common are they? How big are their ranges? What do they eat? The more basic question is, what are they? Coyotes, coywolves, grey wolves, or eastern wolves? These are some of the questions that Kees van Frankenhuyzen, wolf researcher with Algoma Highlands Conservancy, hopes to answer through an on-going local wildlife study. Join us to learn about this exciting research and discover some of what has been gleaned so far about these mysterious predators.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 16

Drop-in: 1:00PM – 3:00 PM Visitor Centre, Agawa Bay

DISCOVERING DARKNESS: ASK AN ASTRONOMER – Have you ever wondered how to use a telescope? Have you wished to know the names of the stars? Ask special guest astronomer Jeffery Deans to discover the wonders of space and get answers to your burning questions!

Drop in: 7:30 PM – 10:00 PM Visitor Centre, Agawa Bay

SPECIAL EVENT: NIGHT AT THE MUSEUM – Join us as we light up the Visitor Centre at Agawa Bay after hours for this special event! We invite you to explore the museum and celebrate LSPP’s Dark Sky Preserve and the beauty, biodiversity, and cultural heritage it protects. Meet our Discovery Team as you drop by different stations to learn about the stars, aurora borealis, bats, owls and more. Enjoy a cup of hot chocolate or tea and gather around for some campfire songs!