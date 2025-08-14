Today at LSPP – August 14th

THURSDAY, AUGUST 14

10:00 AM Visitor Centre, Agawa Bay

GUIDED HIKE: BIRDING BASICS – Calling all budding birdwatchers! Are you interested in birding but don’t know where to begin or a novice looking to enhance your skills? Join Kelly and Sree for a short walk along the Coastal Trail where you’ll be introduced to skills that will help you explore the exciting world of birds at LSPP and beyond! This easy hike will begin at the Visitor Centre at Agawa Bay. Please sport sturdy shoes and dress appropriately for the weather. Binoculars will be available to borrow but if you have your own pair, bring them along!

Drop-in: 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM Visitor Centre, Agawa Bay

MEET THE NATURALIST: MAGNIFICENT MOOSE MAGNIFIED – These massive mammals have mastered the challenges that come with living along the cold and rugged shores of Lake Superior. Join Sree to learn about the impressive adaptations of moose that allow them to thrive in the face of deep snow, biting insects, and fierce predators

Drop-in: 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM Visitor Centre, Agawa Bay

NATURE CONNECTION: INSECT INVESTIGATION – Insects come in an amazing variety of shapes, colours, and sizes, and they outnumber all other animals on Earth! Join Priya in searching for, observing, and appreciating our insect kin with the equipment provided. Record and celebrate your discoveries in the nature journal provided. All ages are welcome. For safety reasons, nets will only be given to adults, who will be responsible for supervising their use.

7:30 PM Visitor Centre, Agawa Bay

EVENING PRESENTATION: SUPERIOR SHIPWRECKS – The gales of superior have left us with many mysteries… Join Wylan and Rose to relive the tales of those who survived her fury and some who were less fortunate.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 15

Drop-in: 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM Visitor Centre, Agawa Bay

MEET THE NATURALIST: MARKS OF THE WILD – You may not always get to see animals in the park, but they are out there! Drop by and meet Kelly to learn ways to spot the signs that are left behind that are often overlooked.

1:00 PM Visitor Centre, Agawa Bay

ART WORKSHOP: A SPLASH OF COLOUR – Hidden below the surface of Lake Superior’s cool waters is a shimmering world of colour and clever camouflage. Join Wylan and Anna to get inspired by the beautiful fish that call the park home and learn fun techniques for painting patterned scales and fins. Painting supplies will be provided. All ages welcome.

7:30 PM Visitor Centre, Agawa Bay

GUEST PRESENTATION: WOLVES OF SOUTHERN ALGOMA – Little is known about wolves in this area. How common are they? How big are their ranges? What do they eat? The more basic question is, what are they? Coyotes, coywolves, grey wolves, or eastern wolves? These are some of the questions that Kees van Frankenhuyzen, wolf researcher with Algoma Highlands Conservancy, hopes to answer through an on-going local wildlife study. Join us to learn about this exciting research and discover some of what has been gleaned so far about these mysterious predators.