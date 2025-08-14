Celebrate LSPP Dark Sky – Telescope Observation Sessions

Lake Superior Provincial Park (LSPP) will be holding Telescope Observation Sessions from Friday, August 15th to Monday, August 25th. at Agawa Bay Beach across from the Amphitheatre from 10 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Join guest astronomer Jeffrey Deans to observe the stunning night sky over Agawa Bay through our telescopes – The Dobsonian and the SeeStar! Explore a variety of dark sky objects including constellations and asterisms, galaxies, star clusters and nebulae.

Please consider walking instead of driving to this event to minimize light pollution from car headlights. Also, avoid using flashlights near the observing area to preserve the group’s night vision. Please note that observing sessions will be moved to the Amphitheatre for a short presentation and Q&A time in the event of the sky being more than 50% overcast.

Please dress appropriately for the weather.