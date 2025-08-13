Today at LSPP – August 13th

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 13

Drop-in: 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM Visitor Centre, Agawa Bay

MEET THE NATURALIST: THE LYNX AND THE HARE – It’s an eat or get eaten world out there! Join Lauren to learn about the fascinating predator-prey dynamic of the Canada Lynx and the Snowshoe Hare – two experts in surviving the harsh environment along Lake Superior’s shores.

Drop-in: 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM Visitor Centre, Agawa Bay

NATURE CONNECTION: TREE APPRECIATION – Every tree has its own story to tell. To ‘hear’ it, all you need to do is pay attention. Take a moment to pause, appreciate their presence, their gifts, and the feelings they inspire. Record and celebrate your discoveries in the nature journal provided. All ages are welcome.

7:30 PM Visitor Centre, Agawa Bay

FILM SCREENING: THE CANOE – The Canadian Canoe culture is one of connection to others, to history and to the natural world. This short documentary explores the world of the canoe, through the stories of five paddling enthusiasts across Ontario, Canada. This documentary is 27 minutes in duration.

THURSDAY, AUGUST 14

10:00 AM Visitor Centre, Agawa Bay

GUIDED HIKE: BIRDING BASICS – Calling all budding birdwatchers! Are you interested in birding but don’t know where to begin or a novice looking to enhance your skills? Join Kelly and Sree for a short walk along the Coastal Trail where you’ll be introduced to skills that will help you explore the exciting world of birds at LSPP and beyond! This easy hike will begin at the Visitor Centre at Agawa Bay. Please sport sturdy shoes and dress appropriately for the weather. Binoculars will be available to borrow but if you have your own pair, bring them along!

Drop-in: 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM Visitor Centre, Agawa Bay

MEET THE NATURALIST: MAGNIFICENT MOOSE MAGNIFIED – These massive mammals have mastered the challenges that come with living along the cold and rugged shores of Lake Superior. Join Sree to learn about the impressive adaptations of moose that allow them to thrive in the face of deep snow, biting insects, and fierce predators

Drop-in: 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM Visitor Centre, Agawa Bay

NATURE CONNECTION: INSECT INVESTIGATION – Insects come in an amazing variety of shapes, colours, and sizes, and they outnumber all other animals on Earth! Join Priya in searching for, observing, and appreciating our insect kin with the equipment provided. Record and celebrate your discoveries in the nature journal provided. All ages are welcome. For safety reasons, nets will only be given to adults, who will be responsible for supervising their use.

7:30 PM Visitor Centre, Agawa Bay

EVENING PRESENTATION: SUPERIOR SHIPWRECKS – The gales of superior have left us with many mysteries… Join Wylan and Rose to relive the tales of those who survived her fury and some who were less fortunate.