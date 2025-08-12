Today at LSPP – August 12th

TUESDAY, AUGUST 12

Drop-in: 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM Visitor Centre, Agawa Bay

RECREATION SKILLS: FANTASTIC FISHIN’ – Looking for that perfect fishing spot? We’ve got you covered! Join Mary to discover which fish you’ll find where, the best lures for the best catch, and an easy breakdown on fishing regulations within the park.

Drop-in: 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM Visitor Centre, Agawa Bay

CULTURAL CONVERSATION: PADDLING PELTS – Did you know there was a fur trading post in Agawa Bay? Join Tessa to explore the history behind Canada’s oldest company, and how the fur trade built the foundation for Canada as we know it today.

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 13

Drop-in: 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM Visitor Centre, Agawa Bay

MEET THE NATURALIST: THE LYNX AND THE HARE – It’s an eat or get eaten world out there! Join Lauren to learn about the fascinating predator-prey dynamic of the Canada Lynx and the Snowshoe Hare – two experts in surviving the harsh environment along Lake Superior’s shores.

Drop-in: 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM Visitor Centre, Agawa Bay

NATURE CONNECTION: TREE APPRECIATION – Every tree has its own story to tell. To ‘hear’ it, all you need to do is pay attention. Take a moment to pause, appreciate their presence, their gifts, and the feelings they inspire. Record and celebrate your discoveries in the nature journal provided. All ages are welcome.

7:30 PM Visitor Centre, Agawa Bay

FILM SCREENING: THE CANOE – The Canadian Canoe culture is one of connection to others, to history and to the natural world. This short documentary explores the world of the canoe, through the stories of five paddling enthusiasts across Ontario, Canada. This documentary is 27 minutes in duration.