Men’s Night Golf – August 7th

126 golfers enjoyed the evening golfing. It was very humid, 24C with overcast skies.

Thursday Men’s Night on August 14th, tee times are:

2 PM Early Round

5:15PM Late Round

* Please ensure all “Spares” are being paid for on Men’s Night or we will be forced to lower the Prize Pool

Flight Winners:

1st Flight Score 1st Dylan Buckell Joel Dechamplain Brandon Case 31 2nd Jarett Asselin Bradley Case Spare 33 3rd Bradley Case Paul Asselin Jarett Asselin 33 2nd Flight Score 1st Al Hardy John Scott Ryan Scott 35 2nd Davin Chiupka Steve Jozin Bill Carruthers 35 3rd Vic Sillannpa Paul Bernath John Simon 35 3rd Flight Score 1st Frank Desmoulin Gino Trovarello Spare 36 2nd Rick Funk Kevin Sabourin Chris Burry 36 3rd Jeremiah Lefebvre Jarret Ralph Spare 36 4th Flight Score 1st Lee Bryar Kyle Wood Spare 36 2nd Roger Gamache Carl Chabot Luc Belanger 37 3rd Jeremi Lord Roger Lord Adam Martelli 37 5th Flight Score 1st Scott Carruthers John Leadbetter Gibby 38 2nd Dan Mathias Ray Baronette Gibby 38 3rd Tom Fahrer Luke Morden Spare 39 6th Flight Score 1st Al Macdonald Bernie Erechook Mojo 40 2nd Nick Castilloux Jake Casavant Dan Houde 40 3rd Dave Dupuis Dave Casavant Dom Casavant 40 7th Flight Score 1st Ryan Cooke Bill Matts Greg Dumba 40 2nd Ralph Zagar Peter Zagar Antonio Alexopoulos 41 3rd Antonio Alexopoulos Taylor Vernier Spare 41

Special Events:

Hole #1 – Closest to the Pin, North of 17 Pizza – Don Perkins

Hole #2 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Northern Lights Ford – Bradley Case

Hole #3 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Stretch Lumber – Eben Leadbetter

Hole #4 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Whitefish Lodge – Brandon Case (Eagle)

Hole # 5 – Closest to the Pin, $60 Forest & Land Control – Tim Lesarge

Hole #6 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Voucher AJ’s Pizza – Jeremiah Lefebvre

Hole #7 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Mission Motors – Steve Jozin

Hole #8 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Trans Canada Chrysler – Jeremi Lord

Hole #9 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Wawa Motor Inn – Brandon Case

$60 Car Wash Donated by Martel Customs – Don Perkins

Hole #5 Senior 65+ Longest Drive, $25 Cash MGC Board – Mojo

Hole #8 Men’s Longest Drive, $25 Gift Certificate Canadian Tire Wawa – Carson White

$30 Cash Draw #1 – Jarett Asselin

$30 Cash Draw #2 – Carl Chabot

25’ Putt $600 – Greg Dumba

Hole in One Prize $750 – No Winner