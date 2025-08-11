Men’s Night Golf – August 7th

126 golfers enjoyed the evening golfing. It was very humid, 24C with overcast skies.
Thursday Men’s Night on August 14th, tee times are:
- 2 PM Early Round
- 5:15PM Late Round
* Please ensure all “Spares” are being paid for on Men’s Night or we will be forced to lower the Prize Pool
Flight Winners:
|1st Flight
|Score
|1st
|Dylan Buckell
|Joel Dechamplain
|Brandon Case
|31
|2nd
|Jarett Asselin
|Bradley Case
|Spare
|33
|3rd
|Bradley Case
|Paul Asselin
|Jarett Asselin
|33
|2nd Flight
|Score
|1st
|Al Hardy
|John Scott
|Ryan Scott
|35
|2nd
|Davin Chiupka
|Steve Jozin
|Bill Carruthers
|35
|3rd
|Vic Sillannpa
|Paul Bernath
|John Simon
|35
|3rd Flight
|Score
|1st
|Frank Desmoulin
|Gino Trovarello
|Spare
|36
|2nd
|Rick Funk
|Kevin Sabourin
|Chris Burry
|36
|3rd
|Jeremiah Lefebvre
|Jarret Ralph
|Spare
|36
|4th Flight
|Score
|1st
|Lee Bryar
|Kyle Wood
|Spare
|36
|2nd
|Roger Gamache
|Carl Chabot
|Luc Belanger
|37
|3rd
|Jeremi Lord
|Roger Lord
|Adam Martelli
|37
|5th Flight
|Score
|1st
|Scott Carruthers
|John Leadbetter
|Gibby
|38
|2nd
|Dan Mathias
|Ray Baronette
|Gibby
|38
|3rd
|Tom Fahrer
|Luke Morden
|Spare
|39
|6th Flight
|Score
|1st
|Al Macdonald
|Bernie Erechook
|Mojo
|40
|2nd
|Nick Castilloux
|Jake Casavant
|Dan Houde
|40
|3rd
|Dave Dupuis
|Dave Casavant
|Dom Casavant
|40
|7th Flight
|Score
|1st
|Ryan Cooke
|Bill Matts
|Greg Dumba
|40
|2nd
|Ralph Zagar
|Peter Zagar
|Antonio Alexopoulos
|41
|3rd
|Antonio Alexopoulos
|Taylor Vernier
|Spare
|41
Special Events:
Hole #1 – Closest to the Pin, North of 17 Pizza – Don Perkins
Hole #2 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Northern Lights Ford – Bradley Case
Hole #3 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Stretch Lumber – Eben Leadbetter
Hole #4 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Whitefish Lodge – Brandon Case (Eagle)
Hole # 5 – Closest to the Pin, $60 Forest & Land Control – Tim Lesarge
Hole #6 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Voucher AJ’s Pizza – Jeremiah Lefebvre
Hole #7 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Mission Motors – Steve Jozin
Hole #8 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Trans Canada Chrysler – Jeremi Lord
Hole #9 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Wawa Motor Inn – Brandon Case
$60 Car Wash Donated by Martel Customs – Don Perkins
Hole #5 Senior 65+ Longest Drive, $25 Cash MGC Board – Mojo
Hole #8 Men’s Longest Drive, $25 Gift Certificate Canadian Tire Wawa – Carson White
$30 Cash Draw #1 – Jarett Asselin
$30 Cash Draw #2 – Carl Chabot
25’ Putt $600 – Greg Dumba
Hole in One Prize $750 – No Winner
