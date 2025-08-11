Breaking News

Men’s Night Golf – August 7th

126 golfers enjoyed the evening golfing. It was very humid, 24C with overcast skies.

Thursday Men’s Night on August 14th, tee times are:

  • 2 PM Early Round
  • 5:15PM Late Round

* Please ensure all “Spares” are being paid for on Men’s Night or we will be forced to lower the Prize Pool

Flight Winners:

1st Flight Score
1st Dylan Buckell Joel Dechamplain Brandon Case 31
2nd Jarett Asselin Bradley Case Spare 33
3rd Bradley Case Paul Asselin Jarett Asselin 33
2nd Flight Score
1st Al Hardy John Scott Ryan Scott 35
2nd Davin Chiupka Steve Jozin Bill Carruthers 35
3rd Vic Sillannpa Paul Bernath John Simon 35
3rd Flight Score
1st Frank Desmoulin Gino Trovarello Spare 36
2nd Rick Funk Kevin Sabourin Chris Burry 36
3rd Jeremiah Lefebvre Jarret Ralph Spare 36
4th Flight Score
1st Lee Bryar Kyle Wood Spare 36
2nd Roger Gamache Carl Chabot Luc Belanger 37
3rd Jeremi Lord Roger Lord Adam Martelli 37
5th Flight Score
1st Scott Carruthers John Leadbetter Gibby 38
2nd Dan Mathias Ray Baronette Gibby 38
3rd Tom Fahrer Luke Morden Spare 39
6th Flight Score
1st Al Macdonald Bernie Erechook Mojo 40
2nd Nick Castilloux Jake Casavant Dan Houde 40
3rd Dave Dupuis Dave Casavant Dom Casavant 40
7th Flight Score
1st Ryan Cooke Bill Matts Greg Dumba 40
2nd Ralph Zagar Peter Zagar Antonio Alexopoulos 41
3rd Antonio Alexopoulos Taylor Vernier Spare 41

Special Events:

Hole #1 – Closest to the Pin, North of 17 Pizza – Don Perkins
Hole #2 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Northern Lights Ford – Bradley Case
Hole #3 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Stretch Lumber – Eben Leadbetter
Hole #4 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Whitefish Lodge – Brandon Case (Eagle)
Hole # 5 – Closest to the Pin, $60 Forest & Land Control – Tim Lesarge
Hole #6 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Voucher AJ’s Pizza – Jeremiah Lefebvre
Hole #7 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Mission Motors – Steve Jozin
Hole #8 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Trans Canada Chrysler – Jeremi Lord
Hole #9 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Wawa Motor Inn – Brandon Case

$60 Car Wash Donated by Martel Customs – Don Perkins

Hole #5 Senior 65+ Longest Drive, $25 Cash MGC Board – Mojo
Hole #8 Men’s Longest Drive, $25 Gift Certificate Canadian Tire Wawa – Carson White

$30 Cash Draw #1 – Jarett Asselin
$30 Cash Draw #2 – Carl Chabot

25’ Putt $600 – Greg Dumba

Hole in One Prize $750 – No Winner

 

 

