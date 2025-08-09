Saturday Morning News – August 9th

Weather:
- Today – Mainly cloudy with 30% chance of showers and risk of a thunderstorm. Wind becoming south 30 km/h gusting to 60 late this morning. High 28. Humidex 36. UV index 6 or high.
- Tonight – Showers ending after midnight then mainly cloudy with 40% chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm this evening and overnight. Low 19.
- Sunday – Cloudy with 40% chance of showers in the morning and early in the afternoon then a mix of sun and cloud. Risk of a thunderstorm in the morning and early in the afternoon. High 26. Humidex 32. UV index 7 or high.
- Sunday Night – Cloudy. Low 18.
News Tidbits:
- Last night was the full moon, tonight northern lights perhaps, and to add to the joy in the sky – the Perseids are underway and, although the peak is not until next week, already dozens of meteors may be seen gliding silently across the night sky.
