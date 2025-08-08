Ladies Night – August 6th

108 Golfers

Thank you once again to our sponsors, players, and volunteers!

Please Note: If you are a single team of 3 players, please do not join up with a group of 6. This is not a permitted practice. It stalls the field and is not considerate to the teams behind you. A single team of 3 should always be prepared to wait. Thank you for understanding.

1st Flight:

1st – Charlee Simon, Suzanne Lacasse, Lise Noel – 36

2nd – Marcie DLF, Cassee Provost, Rachael Korytko-Amos – 38

3rd – Norma Kauk, Shirley Hale, Lorraine Forgrave – 41

2nd Flight:

1st – Caroline Desgagne, Joanne Beland, Trudy Dunham – 42

2nd – Carole Bouffard, Heidi McLaren, Anya Switzer – 42

3rd – Heather Rainville, Ashley Omolida, Spare – 42

3rd Flight:

1st – Mel Charbonneau, Gen Verreault, Carrie Belanger – 44

2nd – Annika Jozin, Alana McKenzie, Trista Huff – 44

3rd – Valerie Levesque, Stephanie McGregor, Chantal Gagne – 44

4th Flight:

1st – Marcelle Terris, Beth Vachon, Brenda Tait – 45

2nd – Margaret Davidson, Lorne Chiupka, Gerry Rose – 45

3rd – Lesley Lopushensky, Leah Isosarri, Nicole Jones – 45

5th Flight:

1st – Monique, Kryszewski, Johanna Rose, Spare – 46

2nd – Lise Bernath, Gladys Tessier, Spare – 46

3rd- Michelle Terris, Tammy Asselin, Deanna Morrison – 47

6th Flight:

1st – Erin Andrews, Laura Mersereau, Maury O’Neill – 48

2nd – Cindy Jozin, Nancy Houle, Kaitlyn Dube – 48

3rd – Delmarr Lowe, Kelsey Dumont, Spare – 48

7th Flight:

1st – Kylie Mitchell, Chelsey Bolton, Spare – 50

8th Flight:

1st – Chrissy McRae, Ida Vernier, Katherine Turmelle – 52

Special Event Winners:

Hole #1- Closest to the Pin (3rd shot) Wawa Rent-All & Repair $25.00 Gift Certificate – Heidi McLaren

Hole #1 – Longest Putt – AJ’s Pizza & Wholesale $30.00 Coupon – Caroline Desgagne

Hole #2 – Closest to the Pizza Box – North of 17 Restaurant Lg Pep & Cheese – Ella Leadbetter

Hole #2 – Closest to the Pin (4th Shot) – Northern Lights Ford $30.00 cash – Suzanne Lacasse (Birdie-Draw)

Hole #2 – Longest Putt – Fenlon’s Pharmacy $20.00 cash – Suzanne Lacasse

Hole #3 – Closest to the pin (1st shot) – Villeneuve Construction $25.00 cash – Deanna Morrison

Hole #4 – Longest Drive (60+) Wawa Home Building Centre $30.00 Gift Certificate – Maury O’Neill

Hole #4 – Closest to the Pin (4th Shot) Forest & Land Control Inc $60.00 cash – Suzanne Lacasse (Birdie-Draw)

Hole #4 – Longest Putt – Wawa Motor Inn $25.00 cash – Joanne Beland

Hole #5 – Longest Drive (anyone) Eighty-Five Electric $25.00 cash – Mel Charbonneau

Hole #5 – Closest to the Pin (3rd shot) Whitefish Lodge $30.00 cash – Lorraine Forgrave

Hole #6 – Closest to the Pin (3rd shot) Wilderness Helicopters $30.00 cash – Lise Noel (Birdie-2nd round)

Hole #6 – Longest Putt – RD Contracting $25.00 cash – Heather Rainville

Hole #7 – Closest to the Pin (1st shot) – Mission Motors $25.00 cash – Michelle Terris

Hole #8 – Longest Drive (59 -) –Nathan Provost & Sons $30.00 cash – Charlee Simon

Hole #8 – Closest to the Pin (3rd shot) – Trans Canada Chrysler – $30.00 cash – Charlee Simon

Hole #8 – Longest Putt – Martel Customs $60.00 coupon – Gladys Tessier

Hole #9 – Closest to the Pin (3rd shot) – Books 2 Go $25.00 cash – Toni Rutland

Hole #9 – Longest Putt – Canadian Tire $25.00 Gift Certificate – Barb Leschishin

Draws:

Michipicoten Golf Club – $15.00 cash – Nadine Cartledge

Ladies Night – $20.00 cash – Monique Kryszewski

25ft putt – ($550.00 pot): Laura Mersereau, Ashley Omolida, Chrystal Morden – No winner (Next week’s pot $600)

Hole in One on Hole 3 or 7 ($3,330.00) – No winner (Next week’s pot $3380)