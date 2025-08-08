Ladies Night – August 6th

108 Golfers
Thank you once again to our sponsors, players, and volunteers!
Please Note: If you are a single team of 3 players, please do not join up with a group of 6. This is not a permitted practice. It stalls the field and is not considerate to the teams behind you. A single team of 3 should always be prepared to wait. Thank you for understanding.
1st Flight:
1st – Charlee Simon, Suzanne Lacasse, Lise Noel – 36
2nd – Marcie DLF, Cassee Provost, Rachael Korytko-Amos – 38
3rd – Norma Kauk, Shirley Hale, Lorraine Forgrave – 41
2nd Flight:
1st – Caroline Desgagne, Joanne Beland, Trudy Dunham – 42
2nd – Carole Bouffard, Heidi McLaren, Anya Switzer – 42
3rd – Heather Rainville, Ashley Omolida, Spare – 42
3rd Flight:
1st – Mel Charbonneau, Gen Verreault, Carrie Belanger – 44
2nd – Annika Jozin, Alana McKenzie, Trista Huff – 44
3rd – Valerie Levesque, Stephanie McGregor, Chantal Gagne – 44
4th Flight:
1st – Marcelle Terris, Beth Vachon, Brenda Tait – 45
2nd – Margaret Davidson, Lorne Chiupka, Gerry Rose – 45
3rd – Lesley Lopushensky, Leah Isosarri, Nicole Jones – 45
5th Flight:
1st – Monique, Kryszewski, Johanna Rose, Spare – 46
2nd – Lise Bernath, Gladys Tessier, Spare – 46
3rd- Michelle Terris, Tammy Asselin, Deanna Morrison – 47
6th Flight:
1st – Erin Andrews, Laura Mersereau, Maury O’Neill – 48
2nd – Cindy Jozin, Nancy Houle, Kaitlyn Dube – 48
3rd – Delmarr Lowe, Kelsey Dumont, Spare – 48
7th Flight:
1st – Kylie Mitchell, Chelsey Bolton, Spare – 50
8th Flight:
1st – Chrissy McRae, Ida Vernier, Katherine Turmelle – 52
Special Event Winners:
Hole #1- Closest to the Pin (3rd shot) Wawa Rent-All & Repair $25.00 Gift Certificate – Heidi McLaren
Hole #1 – Longest Putt – AJ’s Pizza & Wholesale $30.00 Coupon – Caroline Desgagne
Hole #2 – Closest to the Pizza Box – North of 17 Restaurant Lg Pep & Cheese – Ella Leadbetter
Hole #2 – Closest to the Pin (4th Shot) – Northern Lights Ford $30.00 cash – Suzanne Lacasse (Birdie-Draw)
Hole #2 – Longest Putt – Fenlon’s Pharmacy $20.00 cash – Suzanne Lacasse
Hole #3 – Closest to the pin (1st shot) – Villeneuve Construction $25.00 cash – Deanna Morrison
Hole #4 – Longest Drive (60+) Wawa Home Building Centre $30.00 Gift Certificate – Maury O’Neill
Hole #4 – Closest to the Pin (4th Shot) Forest & Land Control Inc $60.00 cash – Suzanne Lacasse (Birdie-Draw)
Hole #4 – Longest Putt – Wawa Motor Inn $25.00 cash – Joanne Beland
Hole #5 – Longest Drive (anyone) Eighty-Five Electric $25.00 cash – Mel Charbonneau
Hole #5 – Closest to the Pin (3rd shot) Whitefish Lodge $30.00 cash – Lorraine Forgrave
Hole #6 – Closest to the Pin (3rd shot) Wilderness Helicopters $30.00 cash – Lise Noel (Birdie-2nd round)
Hole #6 – Longest Putt – RD Contracting $25.00 cash – Heather Rainville
Hole #7 – Closest to the Pin (1st shot) – Mission Motors $25.00 cash – Michelle Terris
Hole #8 – Longest Drive (59 -) –Nathan Provost & Sons $30.00 cash – Charlee Simon
Hole #8 – Closest to the Pin (3rd shot) – Trans Canada Chrysler – $30.00 cash – Charlee Simon
Hole #8 – Longest Putt – Martel Customs $60.00 coupon – Gladys Tessier
Hole #9 – Closest to the Pin (3rd shot) – Books 2 Go $25.00 cash – Toni Rutland
Hole #9 – Longest Putt – Canadian Tire $25.00 Gift Certificate – Barb Leschishin
Draws:
Michipicoten Golf Club – $15.00 cash – Nadine Cartledge
Ladies Night – $20.00 cash – Monique Kryszewski
25ft putt – ($550.00 pot): Laura Mersereau, Ashley Omolida, Chrystal Morden – No winner (Next week’s pot $600)
Hole in One on Hole 3 or 7 ($3,330.00) – No winner (Next week’s pot $3380)
- Today at LSPP – August 8th - August 8, 2025
- Ladies Night – August 6th - August 8, 2025
- FONOM Applauds Ontario’s Leadership on East-West Canadian Energy Corridor - August 8, 2025