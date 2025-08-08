Weather:
- Today – Mainly sunny. Wind southwest 20 km/h becoming light late this morning. High 25. Humidex 32. UV index 8 or very high.
- Tonight- Partly cloudy. 40% chance of showers late this evening and overnight with risk of a thunderstorm. Low 19.
- Saturday – Mainly cloudy with 60% chance of showers and risk of a thunderstorm. Wind becoming southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 in the morning. High 26. Humidex 34. UV index 6 or high.
- Saturday Night – Cloudy with 40% chance of showers. Low 17.
News Tidbits:
- It is funny that ON511 will warn that there is a change to my route (Wawa to SSM). There will be traffic delays “Expect delays up to 15 minutes. Highway 17 – 2.7 kilometres north of Orphan Lake Trail to 2.4 kilometres north of Mijinemunshing Road for 22.0 kilometres. Single lane closures of 2000 metres max. Advisory speed reduction at operation locations. Full restoration of lane width at the end of each working day. No reduced height. No detours.” However, it doesn’t warn of the over 1 1/2 hours it takes now to travel from SSM to Goulais due to the construction. In addition, one might be warned to take a cell photo of their windshield before travelling through that area. A number of motorists have reported on facebook of damage to their windshield (from flying rock) serious enough to warrant immediate replacement for safety, and then difficulty when seeking reparation from the construction company.
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)
- You’re Invited! - August 8, 2025
- Friday Morning News – Auguest 8 - August 8, 2025
- North West OPP – Civic Holiday Long Weekend Traffic Campaign Statistics - August 8, 2025