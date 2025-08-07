Breaking News

Thursday Morning News – August 7

Weather:

  • Today – Showers with risk of a thunderstorm. Local smoke. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. High 23. Humidex 30. UV index 3 or moderate.
  • Tonight – Partly cloudy with 40% chance of showers and risk of a thunderstorm. Low 16.
  • Friday – A mix of sun and cloud. Wind becoming south 20 km/h late in the afternoon. High 27. Humidex 34. UV index 8 or very high.
  • Friday Evening – Cloudy. Low 17.

News Tidbits:

  • Don’t forget the power interruption in Hawk Junction today. A portion of King Street will be without power to allow for the replacement of a pole and transformer. The outage will begin at   9 a.m. and is expected to end at 1 p.m.
Brenda Stockton
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*