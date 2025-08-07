North Shore Health Network – Upcoming Emergency Department Closures

The North Shore Health Network (NSHN) is informing the community of upcoming temporary closures of the Emergency Department at the following locations due to physician shortages:

· RICHARDS LANDING – MATTHEWS SITE:

From 8:00 am on Thursday, August 7th, reopening at 8:00 am on Friday, August 8th.

· THESSALON SITE:

From 8:00 am on Friday, August 8th, reopening at 8:00 am on Saturday, August 9th.

Anyone requiring immediate medical attention should call 9-1-1. Ambulances will be re-routed to one of the following:

The closest Emergency Departments to the Richards Landing – Matthews Site are:

Thessalon Site – North Shore Health Network – 135 Dawson St., Thessalon, ON

Sault Area Hospital – 750 Great Northern Rd., Sault Ste. Marie, ON

The closest Emergency Departments to the Thessalon Site are:

Blind River Site – North Shore Health Network – 525 Causley St., Blind River, ON

Richards Landing Site – North Shore Health Network – 1180 Richards St., Richards Landing, ON

Sault Area Hospital – 750 Great Northern Rd., Sault Ste. Marie, ON

The North Shore Health Network continues to investigate all possible options to provide safe access to care and to avoid closure. Efforts to find coverage are ongoing and should a physician be secured NSHN will reverse the closure and update the community as soon as possible.

Access to services for non-emergent health advice or information is available by contacting Health811 by calling 8-1-1. Toll free TTY line: 1-866-797-007. Or start a live chat with an advisor online at: https://healthconnectontario.health.gov.on.ca.

NSHN would like to thank the community for your continued patience and understanding during this time as we work with our partners toward sustainable resources to serve your healthcare needs. For further information please visit our website: www.nshn.care or via Facebook “North Shore Health Network.”