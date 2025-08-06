Wednesday Morning News – August 6th

Weather:
- Today – Sunny. Local smoke. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h late this morning. High 25. Humidex 28. UV index 7 or high.
- Tonight Increasing cloudiness. 40% chance of showers overnight. Local smoke. Low 17.
- Thursday – A mix of sun and cloud with 60% chance of showers and risk of a thunderstorm. Local smoke in the morning. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h late in the morning. High 24. Humidex 29. UV index 6 or high.
- Thursday Night – Cloudy with 40% chance of showers. Low 16.
News Tidbits:
- Another restaurant is coming. It will be located in the currently being renovated Polish Hall. Another is the little cafe in the Algoma Motel, also the Old Station Restuarant. That brings us back to the number of restaurants that have closed over the years: The Embassy, The Columbia, and Cedar Hof. Now we jus tneed a new grocery store to fill in the spot left by Sam’s closing.
Wawa Minor Hockey is looking for volunteer coaches and managing staff for our U11 & U13 House League teams this season! Email [email protected] to learn more.
